Operations Manager: The Burke Foundation

About the Role

The Burke Foundation seeks an energetic, organized, talented relationship-builder, continuous learner, and problem-solver to join our growing team focused on the healthy development of children and families in New Jersey.

The Operations Manager is responsible for numerous activities, ranging from daily administrative and grants management tasks to event coordination and key communications support. In a fast- paced environment, the Manager will be relied upon to provide excellent planning and foresight, manage competing priorities, and exercise sound judgment under pressure.

Normal office hours are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday and this position requires checking on various items outside office hours and handling them as they surface. Staff, now at 9 people, work from home and are transitioning to being in the office 2 days per week.

Responsibilities

Operations/Office/Administrative Management (50% of time)

Provide administrative support to the Executive Director and to the President, including schedule management, handling phone messages and correspondence, making travel arrangements, attending meetings, and submitting expense

Arrange conference calls and in-house meetings; develop pre-meeting briefings, provide materials for attendees, as well as post-meeting/conference minutes and

Maintain office infrastructure, order equipment and supplies, screen phone messages, update staff calendar, order food for meetings/events, sort mail, prepare mailings, troubleshoot equipment problems, and monitor vendor

Assist with in-person staff and quarterly Board of Trustees

Provide office and building support for Burke’s Trenton satellite

Lead the Foundation’s record-keeping efforts, including scanning and electronically filing and saving key documents in shared drive and grants

Track status of proposals and grants, especially with regard to fulfilling narrative and financial reporting requirements; update files as

Bookkeeping (30%)

Monitor accounting-related emails; prepare bimonthly lists of invoices and vendor/grantee payments and submit to accountant; process and mail

Update vendor and grantee payments in Foundation’s grant-tracking program and file share system.

Assist accountant, as

Prepare bimonthly credit card reconciliations using

Manage payroll for interns and temporary employees, including submitting timesheets to payroll accountant and approving timesheets for temporary

Coordinate Trustee and staff discretionary grant

Communications (20%)

Maintain internal databases of key Burke Foundation

Support planning of Board meetings, thought-leadership events, and grantee/funder collaborations, including Trustee communications; serve as secretary during Board meetings with keeping minutes as main

Monitor Foundation’s email account and respond to inquiries and requests for

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree with 5-7 years of relevant experience in operations, administrative support, communications, ; familiarity with the nonprofit sector a plus.

Proficient in use of Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and Zoom

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and follow-through to effectively manage work and meet tight deadlines.

Exceptional attention to detail and organizational skills; demonstrated abilities in organization, prioritization, time management, and problem-solving; experience with grants- management systems

Excellent written and oral communication skills with ability to communicate with a diverse group of stakeholders that includes grantees, Board, staff, and program

Good judgment and ability to act independently within established

Self-starter who enjoys being part of a team that often pursues an all-hands-on-deck approach to the

Able to maintain discretion and

Demonstrated interest in and compatibility with the Foundation’s mission and

Ability to anticipate and meet team

Compensation and Benefits

This is an exempt position with a salary range of $70,000 – $75,000, commensurate with background and experience. Employee benefits include 401k match, platinum-level health benefits, dental and vision insurance, generous paid time off, paid parental leave (including for adopted children), company holidays (including the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day), and half-day summer Fridays.

Application Process

Please send a resume, thoughtful cover letter, 2–3-page writing sample, names of three references (at least two professional) and any other information that might be useful in evaluating your candidacy for this position, as a single pdf attachment (filename: LastName_FirstName.pdf), addressed to Sandra Moskovitz, at sandra@burkefoundation.org with the email subject “Operations Manager.”

Applications will be accepted through June 30 or until the ideal candidate is identified. Candidates of interest will be contacted immediately.

The Burke Foundation celebrates the diversity of our nation and community, and we seek to build a team that reflects that diversity. We welcome and encourage all qualified applicants who share that vision, and we want to engage all those who can contribute to our work and the mission. We encourage any individual to apply for this position, and we do not discriminate based on ethnic, racial, gender, socioeconomic background, or on any other basis prohibited by applicable law. The Foundation abides by all applicable rules and regulations in its recruiting and employment practices, including the Americans with Disabilities Act and state disability laws.

About the Burke Foundation

The Burke Foundation is a leading philanthropic institution in New Jersey, with a history of supporting programs that create equal opportunities for all families and children. The Foundation was established in Princeton in 1989 by the late Jim E. Burke and his wife Diane (“Didi”) Burke. During his 37 years with Johnson & Johnson, Jim Burke built a legacy of visionary leadership and served as Chairman and CEO for the last 13 years of his tenure. Jim received the highest civilian honor in the nation in 2000, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and was named one of history’s greatest CEOs by Fortune magazine. In 2017, the Foundation reimagined our grantmaking focus and strategy, identifying prenatal health and early childhood development as areas where our investments can achieve the greatest positive impact for New Jersey children and their communities. Today, we partner with nonprofits to identify, rigorously evaluate, and help scale programs and policies that foster healthy development of children and families in New Jersey.

To learn more about our history and work, please visit www.burkefoundation.org