Position: Communications Project Specialist

Salary Range: $58,000 – 62,000

Business Unit: Administration

Department: Communications

Reports To: Director, Communications and Outreach

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org .

Role Summary

The Communications team at Philadelphia Works (PhilaWorks) directs, manages, monitors, and maintains communication efforts for both the organization and the local public workforce system (the system). It actively supports the organizations’ five (5) business units and fourteen (14) teams.

From project initiation to project closeout, the Project Specialist works closely with and supports the Director of Communications and Outreach to plan, manage, and monitor all aspects of communication projects. This includes the development of standard operating procedures, project plans, charters, and/or proposals, quality controls (scopes/timelines/budgets), stakeholder management, document tracking and recordation, and monitoring and progress reporting.

This position will be responsible for the following duties: