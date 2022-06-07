Salary Range: $58,000 – 62,000
Business Unit: Administration
Department: Communications
Reports To: Director, Communications and Outreach
About Philadelphia Works, Inc.
Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.
Role Summary
The Communications team at Philadelphia Works (PhilaWorks) directs, manages, monitors, and maintains communication efforts for both the organization and the local public workforce system (the system). It actively supports the organizations’ five (5) business units and fourteen (14) teams.
From project initiation to project closeout, the Project Specialist works closely with and supports the Director of Communications and Outreach to plan, manage, and monitor all aspects of communication projects. This includes the development of standard operating procedures, project plans, charters, and/or proposals, quality controls (scopes/timelines/budgets), stakeholder management, document tracking and recordation, and monitoring and progress reporting.
This position will be responsible for the following duties:
- Act as the primary driver of major projects within the Communications team ensuring quality and responsiveness to developed timelines, scopes, and budgets.
- Facilitate effective communication strategies across all stakeholders within the organization and the system.
- Creating and coordinating structured communication pathways by identifying and engaging project stakeholders from project initiation through project closeout.
- Supervising project performance and identifying and escalating potential risks or obstacles
- Prioritizing and driving time-sensitive tasks and needs to meet project timelines
- Creating, updating, and monitoring all databases, reports, and project management resources
- Schedule, maintain, and manage project overview meetings with the Director, Communication and Outreach including responsibility to:
- Track the status of ongoing projects and activities
- Identify project deliverables, scopes, and milestones
- Chart timelines of new and open projects informed by weekly updates
- Communicate time-sensitive needs with internal and external partners
- Continual follow-up to ensure the project and monitoring timelines are being met and outstanding tasks are addressed.
- Serve as the single point of contact to ensure effective communication of project progress, goals, and deliverables.
- Assist the Communications team as they support events for the organization and system.
- Establish and maintain communication standard operating procedures (SOPs)
- Work with key stakeholders throughout the System to ensure all SOP’s are in place and up to date.
- Ensure all SOP’s and accompanying updates are properly communicated to all stakeholders.
- Ensure all key stakeholders are properly trained on all SOP’s and updates.
- Identify/Propose areas of procedural improvement across organization where necessary
- Manage all logistical and communications efforts to deliver a comprehensive Quarterly Board of Directors Meeting.
- Collaborate with Staff to plan the logistical arrangements for quarterly meetings of the Board, coordinating with vendors and external partners.
- Lead the coordination of the production of the quarterly board book; this includes the formatting and copyediting of all content delivered by internal teams and stakeholders.
- Perform other job-related duties and ad-hoc projects as assigned.
Education/Professional Experience
Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in Business Administration and 3-years’ experience in project support, project coordination, or project management. Or any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable. Experience in the communications field or PM Certification is preferred but not required.
Additional Eligibility Qualifications
· Must possess project management skills and/or principles
· Must possess highly developed interpersonal, verbal and writing skills
· Must be a self-starter and able to work collaboratively with a variety of stakeholders
· Must be highly independent and relationship oriented
· Must possess strong organization, problem solving and planning skills
· Possess excellent time management skills and attention to details
· Ability to adapt to change and manage competing demands
· Possess intermediate level Word, Excel and Power Point skills
· Possess solid experience in Office 365 and SharePoint
What We Offer
Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full-time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.
