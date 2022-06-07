Operations Manager: The Merchant’s Fund

Operations Manager

Reports to: Executive Director

Location: Philadelphia (Center City)

Classification: Full-time; salaried; exempt

Salary: $50,000-$65,000 (commensurate with experience)

Benefits: Medical and dental insurance; 401(k) with 5% employer match

Paid time-off (10 days), including all federal holidays, summer break (4 days clustered with Independence Day), day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day; Paid sick/personal time (5 days); flexible work schedule; and

We work in a beautiful co-working space in Center City Philadelphia with an outdoor terrace overlooking Love Park. Workplace perks include a bright, light-filled office, showers w/ towel service, discounted gym membership, Cookie Fridays, and unlimited coffee/tea/kombucha/beer.

Start date: July/August

SUMMARY OF POSITION

The Operations Manager (OM) is the primary administrative and operations person at TMF. The ideal candidate is deeply committed to small businesses in Philadelphia or is a former small business owner themselves. Most importantly, they manage the daily operations of TMF while supporting TMF’s grant making process and overseeing the grants management system. The OM is responsible for office management, grants management, accounts payable, benefits administration and insurance compliance. This core role requires excellent interpersonal skills, a keen eye for detail, a willingness to learn, and an individual who embraces working on a close team to support small business in Philadelphia.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS

Office Administration & Operations (70%) Manage daily operations to ensure that TMF runs smoothly and ensure deadlines are met. Responsibilities include: financial transactions, accounts payable, maintenance of official records and governing documents, telephone reception, scheduling, event/meeting planning (including catering/meals), and preparation of materials/office for meetings. Manage office calendar, including Executive Director calendar integration. Work with bookkeeper and/or auditor to ensure that vendor payments, including grant disbursements, are recorded accurately and in a timely manner in QuickBooks. Oversee employee benefits programs. Oversee and ensure compliance for all insurance policies. Maintain website and social media and update with recent grants, photos, and grantee spotlights. Troubleshoot technology problems, including grants management system, and liaise with appropriate external individuals as necessary. Other administrative duties as assigned. Grants Administration (25%) Maintain all aspects of the online grant management system, including back-end design and maintenance of application, implementation of grant application intake, review, approval/declination, disbursement, and reporting. Support applicants and grantees from initial inquiry through Board review and funding decision. Provide guidance on eligibility and guidelines, including technical support throughout the application process, particularly for those with limited computer or English-language skills and/or those who prefer to complete the application off-line. Assist with due diligence by reviewing applications for completeness and accuracy. Oversee the development and preparation of grant docket materials; prepare Board mailings; attend Board and committee meetings to take minutes and support the grantmaking process. Maintain the integrity of the grants management system and ensure disbursements match payables recorded in QuickBooks. Manage online banking, ensuring timely disbursement of grants and reconciliation within Foundant and Quickbooks. Board Relations (5%) Schedule all board and committee meetings and prepare board materials and relevant reports. Draft board meeting minutes for review by the Board Secretary. Demonstrate continuous effort to create organizational efficiencies.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Proficient with grants management system, CRM, or other database management system, preferably Foundant.

Strong aptitude for technology and online platforms. At a minimum, demonstrates mastery of MS Office products and is comfortable using a wide array of software and web-based applications (G-Suite), and has a strong knack for figuring out new programs. Ideally, you will be the strongest member of the team in this area, and also be proficient in WordPress.

Experience and knowledge of bookkeeping and accounts payable via QuickBooks.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Exceptional attention to detail, organizational and time management skills to keep projects on track and manage small details without losing sight of the big picture; ability to prioritize and balance multiple projects and tasks simultaneously.

High emotional intelligence.

WHO WE ARE…

The Merchants Fund (TMF) was founded in 1854 by Philadelphia merchants to support each other during times of economic hardship. It evolved from the Mercantile Beneficial Association, an organization dedicated to providing business advice, networking opportunities, and protection from financial failure or default due to illness, old age, or disability at a time in our nation’s history when there were no pension plans, or health or disability insurance. Today, TMF continues to fulfill the mission and vision of our founders by providing small grants to small businesses that demonstrate financial need. We prioritize support for businesses that are critical to the communities they serve, and those that are owned by women, people of color, and immigrants.

We are a small team (currently 1 FT person and 1 PT Contractor) but are privileged to work in close coordination with dozens of community partners across Philadelphia and an incredible portfolio of small business grants. We believe in work-life balance and strive to keep workloads reasonable even though we are ambitious. Work hours are flexible, though some regular evening and (very) occasional weekend work will be required in working with the board; timely response to email is necessary regardless of schedule. Late spring to early fall tend to be the busiest periods at TMF, with some opportunity to catch up on deferred projects between Thanksgiving and May.

WHO YOU ARE…

TMF’s Operations Manager values the role small businesses play in our city and neighborhood eco-systems, while also understanding the unique challenges they face. Most importantly, you are passionate about providing exceptional constituent (board members, grantees, partners) service and communicate in an open, helpful, and patient manner. TMF’s Operations Manager embodies the following characteristics and demonstrates the following core competencies:

Empathy, Flexibility, Adaptability, and Patience: ability to shift styles to accommodate the needs of a wide range of individuals, cultures, and organizations while maintaining an open mind and continually being oriented toward unparalleled customer service rooted in patience, responsiveness, and kindness.

ability to shift styles to accommodate the needs of a wide range of individuals, cultures, and organizations while maintaining an open mind and continually being oriented toward unparalleled customer service rooted in patience, responsiveness, and kindness. Humility and Integrity: maintains an awareness and understanding of the inherent power dynamics that exist within philanthropy and actively works to narrow the power gap by checking one’s own ego, acting with integrity at all times, and intentionally working to advance equity.

maintains an awareness and understanding of the inherent power dynamics that exist within philanthropy and actively works to narrow the power gap by checking one’s own ego, acting with integrity at all times, and intentionally working to advance equity. Sense of humor , love of laughter, and ability to take TMF’s work seriously without taking oneself too seriously.

, love of laughter, and ability to take TMF’s work seriously without taking oneself too seriously. Ability to work independently and as a member of a small team: takes initiative, exercises independent judgment, meets deadlines under pressure, manages competing priorities, and maintains confidentiality.

takes initiative, exercises independent judgment, meets deadlines under pressure, manages competing priorities, and maintains confidentiality. Ability to work some evenings, typically around board meetings.

APPLICATION/HIRING PROCESS and TIMELINE

Email a single pdf packet (resume and a thoughtful cover letter identifying what attracts you to the role and what makes you uniquely qualified) to christopher@gggphilanthropy.com with the subject line: OM – Your Name. Please no phone inquiries .

. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Those applicants who are a strong fit will be screened by phone and may advance to an in-person interview. References will be checked for any finalist(s). We hope to make an offer by July 15, 2022 and hope to have the selected candidate start by August 1, 2022, if not sooner.

Deadline to apply is June 24, 2022.

DISCLAIMER

The statements herein are intended to describe the general nature and level of work performed in this role. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all functions, knowledge, skills, and abilities required. Time dedicated to essential responsibilities will shift throughout the time of year based on grant cycles and other organizational priorities. If you’re not a team player who is happy to take on other duties as assigned, this isn’t the organization for you.

EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

The Merchants Fund, an equal opportunity employer, seeks to reach a broad and diverse candidate pool when filling vacant positions. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. We strongly encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds, believing that TMF and our work benefit from the varied perspectives, experiences, and talents of a diverse staff.

The Merchants Fund does not discriminate with respect to race, color, religion or belief, national, social or ethnic origin, sex (including pregnancy), age, disability status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, marital, civil union or domestic partnership status, past or present military service, family medical history or genetic information, family or parental status, or any other protected status.