Communications Manager: Rebuilding Together Philadelphia

JOB TYPE: Full Time

SALARY: $58,000

ADDRESS: 4355 Orchard Street, 2R, Phila. PA 19124 (moving to 3001 Stokley, Phila. PA 19129 in early 2023)

ABOUT REBUILDING TOGETHER PHILADELPHIA: Founded in 1988, Rebuilding Together Philadelphia (RTP) is a nonprofit organization that revitalizes communities by transforming vulnerable, owner-occupied houses into safe, healthy and energy-efficient homes. RTP provides free critical home repairs, aging-in-place modifications, and workforce training. Every year, RTP repairs 125 homes with over 1,000 volunteers through our Block Build program, Asthma Trigger Reduction Program and Middle Neighborhoods Initiative.

Rebuilding Together Philadelphia embraces diversity and equal opportunity in a serious way. We are committed to building a team with a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more inclusive we are, the better our work will be. Please see RTP’s Diversity and Inclusion Statement and our Pronoun Statement.

Revenues: $3 million

For more information, please visit www.rebuildingphilly.org.

OVERVIEW OF POSITION: The Communications Manager is a critical role at the organization focused on supporting Rebuilding Together Philadelphia’s mission through the delivery and execution of marketing campaigns and efforts that increase awareness and support within our community including homeowners, volunteers, donors and other key stakeholders. Our goal is, over time, to be able to have the Communications Manager build out a full team to support this work.

The Communications Manager will develop and execute a robust marketing and communications plan with the input and oversight of the CEO and Development Director. The plan will effectively convey RTP’s programming and fundraising efforts. A key element is providing an asset-based and power-sharing approach to talking with and about homeowners and community stakeholders. The Communications Manager oversees external communications for the organization and is responsible for broadcasting our work through digital media, social media, email marketing and the RTP website. The Communications Manager collaborates with the Development Director on the creation of focused communications initiatives around RTP’s core programs. The individual in this role will also support the content and execution needs of key fundraising and development initiatives including the annual appeal cycle, Run to Rebuild (annual 5k run and RTP’s largest fundraising event), and annual Volunteer Appreciation Party.

The Communications Manager will be joining a team where we all have each other’s back. The way we work is as important as the work we accomplish. RTP staff celebrate each other’s achievements, provide constructive feedback, and share decision-making. RTP is committed to the deep and often uncomfortable work of striving to be anti-racist, sharing power, and supporting LGBTQ+ equality. RTP strives to be a safe place for all employees.

POSITION REPORTS TO: Development Director

ESSENTIAL AREAS of RESPONSIBILITY

Marketing

Develop and implement a comprehensive marketing and social media calendar, with guidance from the Development Director and

Maintain an overall communications calendar for the

Ensure branding guidelines are used consistently in

Design graphics and templates for digital and print pieces for

Communications

Manage and draft content, including e-newsletters, homeowner and volunteer narratives, social media posts, and general event

Produce impact stories by identifying and interviewing homeowners and volunteers, and by reporting on RTP

Develop a comprehensive understanding of RTP’s target audiences, who include homeowners, community leaders, donors, and

Collaborate with the Development Director and CEO to identify and address emerging communications needs and design innovative outreach

Maintain and update RTP’s website and social networking presence (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Google Ad Grants), as well as GuideStar and Charity

Update RTP’s website to ensure accurate and timely information about the organization and our stakeholders.

Periodically collect and edit digital content in-house.

Assist in design, production and content management for Annual

Fundraising

Support event planning in collaboration with CEO and Development

Design and coordinate production of fundraising event invitations and

Assist with annual appeal mailings and help coordinate appeal graphics, timing, and

Maintain program photographs and stories to support fundraising

Provide marketing support for RTP’s Run to Rebuild, with input from the Board’s event committee and Run to Rebuild

QUALIFICATIONS:

2-3 years of experience working in a communications role in a nonprofit or other

Passion for RTP’s Knowledge of housing programs and/or health and human services is a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communications

Attention to

Ability to work

Comfortable speaking in front of a

Proactive approach and willingness to learn new

Proficiency with MS Office and familiarity with social media

There are several all-hands events on weekends and evenings during the year: three block builds (Friday/Saturday), 1 fundraiser event called Run to Rebuild (Saturday in May), annual volunteer appreciation party (weekday evening), 6 Run to Rebuild monthly and sub-committee zoom meetings (weekday evenings).

Preferred: video

SALARY/BENEFITS

Full-time salary: $58,000. Health, dental and vision insurance; life insurance; short-term disability; 3% of salary for retirement benefits paid entirely by RTP. Flexible hours but must work some weekend days. RTP is closed the last Friday of every month. This is a non-exempt position. Open Paid Time Off.

Work From Home Policy

RTP staff can work from home for any amount of time with supervisor approval, except during their first six months of employment. During the first six months of employment, staff and their supervisor should work three days a week in the office.

HOW TO APPLY

Send a resume and cover letter to ewiesner@rebuildingphilly.org with the subject line: RTP Communications Manager. This position was posted on July 5, 2022. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. No phone calls please. Rebuilding Together Philadelphia is an equal opportunity employer.