Executive Director: UC Green

University City Green (“UC Green”) is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit focused on cooperative community greening. Through partnerships and education, UC Green empowers volunteer environmental stewardship in University City and its surrounding communities. Each spring and fall, UC Green volunteers plant between 25 and 100 street trees and enhance public green spaces contributing hundreds of hours in service to the community. UC Green’s Pruning Club program meets biweekly during the summer to train volunteers in proper tree pruning techniques and prune trees on selected blocks each season. Since UC Green was founded in 1998, its volunteers have planted over 4,800 trees. The organization’s efforts are largely accomplished by a corps of dedicated volunteers working with the UC Green Executive Director and a volunteer Board of Directors.

The Job

UC Green is hiring an Executive Director to serve as the primary staff person with the potential of overseeing additional staff in the near future. This individual will be the motivating force behind UC Green’s stewardship of environmental education through community greening. The Executive Director reports to the UC Green Board of Directors. They are responsible for fundraising, volunteer recruitment and engagement, marketing and communications, event planning, program development and execution, and making sure UC Green continues to realize its promise to green greater West Philadelphia through the collaboration and cooperation of community members. Candidates for this position will be required to steer equitable greening practices and engagements across diverse communities in zip codes 19139, 19143 and 19104 with a focus on increased greening in environmentally neglected communities.

Responsibilities

● Raises individual, corporate, and philanthropic funds to support cooperative, community greening including grant writing, management of individual giving, relationship building with local and national corporate partners and foundations, and development of strategic partnerships.

● Solicits and submits applications for street trees from residents and businesses in zip codes 19139, 19143 and 19104. ● Plans and executes seasonal events, including biannual tree plantings in spring and fall, and bimonthly tree care events during the summer months.

● Recruits and engages a corps of community volunteers with a wide range of arboricultureskills and levels of involvement.

● Maintains records of volunteer hours, permissions, background checks, and other documents. ● Recruits and supervises student and community interns.

● Manages all communications: event outreach; social media accounts; press relations and serving as an organizational spokesperson; donor communications including biannual fundraising campaigns; corporate engagement; and community and volunteer engagement.

● Develops and maintains partnerships with businesses, nonprofits, governmental agencies, elected officials and their staff, and other community members.

● Represents UC Green at community events, meetings, conferences, etc.

● Engages and responds to community members on tree-related issues.

● Regularly reports to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors; gives presentations at quarterly board meetings; and attends board subcommittee meetings when appropriate.

● Develops and implements an annual budget.

● Works with an external accountant to maintain accurate budgeting and financial records including tracking and reporting on fundraising, payroll, and paying organizational bills.

● Inventories and manages UC Green’s tools and equipment.

Required Experience

● Bachelor’s Degree

● 3-5 years relevant work experience

● Planning and/or participation in successful fundraising strategies, events and campaigns

● Connection to local green spaces: personal, professional or academic

● Volunteer management

● A demonstrated awareness and knowledge of environmental justice and equity issues

● Community organizing

● Event planning and implementation

● Familiarity with nonprofit communications and marketing

● Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills

● Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (Outlook, Word, Excel)

● Ability to manage multiple tasks in tandem ● Experience with management and delegation

● Self-motivated

Desired Experience

● Master’s Degree

● Community greening, including tree planting, tree care, and beautification

● Valid driver license