Assistant Director – Presidential Initiatives, Protocol Office: Drexel University

About Drexel
Drexel is one of Philadelphia’s top 10 private employers, a comprehensive global research university and a major engine for economic development in the region. With over 24,000 students, Drexel is one of America’s 15 largest private universities. Drexel has committed to being the nation’s most civically engaged university, with community partnerships integrated into every aspect of service and academics.
Job Summary
The Assistant Director for Presidential Initiatives works with the President’s Office, Institutional Advancement and other departments to provide professional support in the planning and implementation of events and programs. The position will manage presidential house dinners and stewardship events, as well as on-campus events and initiatives, both in-person and virtually (as required). The Assistant Director will ensure that high standards and University priorities are reflected in all areas and will interact with diverse and distinguished guests, including donors, faculty, professional staff, trustees, students, and friends of the university
Essential Functions
Provide expertise and full event management with little/no supervision while implementing standard University operating procedures for all processes as they pertain to pre-event, event day, and post-event operations
Maintain a key understanding of campus and leadership: event space, trustees, senior management and administration
Act as primary contact for events of a presidential nature or as requested. Liaise directly with concerned parties in planning and preparing initiatives and provide protocol guidance. Be on location to prepare facility and greet guests
Work with university vendors, both internal and external, to ensure high level of service Negotiate contracts, food/beverage, supplies, audiovisual equipment, travel arrangements, signage, décor, and entertainment.
Create comprehensive forecasts and budgets for all assigned special events. Provide cost benefit analysis reports that identify actual event expenditures as well as cost savings achieved
Work with Internal Operations in matters pertaining to Procurement, Office of General Counsel, Risk Management for all contracts and fiscal matters.
Collaborates with colleagues in Institutional Advancement and the academic enterprise to maximize potential and meet event goals and objectives
Manages all necessary tasks and projects on the day of event, including managing stage program with executive level participants
Manage and process stewardship outreach as requested by the Office of the President
Coordinate guest lists, confirmations, event briefings and guest communications for presidential stewardship events. Request guest biographies and background information.
Plan menus with principals. Work with campus partners to confirm needed home services.
Partner with Office of the President and Protocol colleagues to confirm appropriate guests for Presidential-level University non-profit sponsorship events.
Required Qualifications
Bachelor’s Degree
A minimum of three years relevant experience
Other Requirements
Microsoft Office Skills
Operate with high levels of discretion and confidentiality
Display diplomacy, tact, and the ability to view criticism constructively
History of working with senior-level corporate leadership
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with Ellucian Advance, Social Tables and EMS Reservations a plus
Physical Demands
Typically sitting at a desk/table/standing/walking
Lifting less than or up to 25lbs
Location
University City – Philadelphia, PA
Additional Information
This position is classified exempt with a salary grade of J . For more information regarding Drexel’s Professional Staff salary structure, https://drexel.edu/hr/career/ducomp/salstructure/
Special Instructions to the Applicant
Please make sure you upload your resume and cover letter when submitting your application.
Review of applications will begin once a suitable candidate pool is identified.