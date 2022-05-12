Assistant Director – Presidential Initiatives, Protocol Office: Drexel University

About Drexel

Drexel is one of Philadelphia’s top 10 private employers, a comprehensive global research university and a major engine for economic development in the region. With over 24,000 students, Drexel is one of America’s 15 largest private universities. Drexel has committed to being the nation’s most civically engaged university, with community partnerships integrated into every aspect of service and academics.

Job Summary

The Assistant Director for Presidential Initiatives works with the President’s Office, Institutional Advancement and other departments to provide professional support in the planning and implementation of events and programs. The position will manage presidential house dinners and stewardship events, as well as on-campus events and initiatives, both in-person and virtually (as required). The Assistant Director will ensure that high standards and University priorities are reflected in all areas and will interact with diverse and distinguished guests, including donors, faculty, professional staff, trustees, students, and friends of the university

Essential Functions

Provide expertise and full event management with little/no supervision while implementing standard University operating procedures for all processes as they pertain to pre-event, event day, and post-event operations

Maintain a key understanding of campus and leadership: event space, trustees, senior management and administration

Act as primary contact for events of a presidential nature or as requested. Liaise directly with concerned parties in planning and preparing initiatives and provide protocol guidance. Be on location to prepare facility and greet guests

Work with university vendors, both internal and external, to ensure high level of service Negotiate contracts, food/beverage, supplies, audiovisual equipment, travel arrangements, signage, décor, and entertainment.

Create comprehensive forecasts and budgets for all assigned special events. Provide cost benefit analysis reports that identify actual event expenditures as well as cost savings achieved

Work with Internal Operations in matters pertaining to Procurement, Office of General Counsel, Risk Management for all contracts and fiscal matters.

Collaborates with colleagues in Institutional Advancement and the academic enterprise to maximize potential and meet event goals and objectives

Manages all necessary tasks and projects on the day of event, including managing stage program with executive level participants

Manage and process stewardship outreach as requested by the Office of the President

Coordinate guest lists, confirmations, event briefings and guest communications for presidential stewardship events. Request guest biographies and background information.

Plan menus with principals. Work with campus partners to confirm needed home services.

Partner with Office of the President and Protocol colleagues to confirm appropriate guests for Presidential-level University non-profit sponsorship events.

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

A minimum of three years relevant experience

Other Requirements

Microsoft Office Skills

Operate with high levels of discretion and confidentiality

Display diplomacy, tact, and the ability to view criticism constructively

History of working with senior-level corporate leadership

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with Ellucian Advance, Social Tables and EMS Reservations a plus

Physical Demands

Typically sitting at a desk/table/standing/walking

Lifting less than or up to 25lbs

Location

University City – Philadelphia, PA

Additional Information

This position is classified exempt with a salary grade of J . For more information regarding Drexel’s Professional Staff salary structure, https://drexel.edu/hr/career/ducomp/salstructure/

Special Instructions to the Applicant

Please make sure you upload your resume and cover letter when submitting your application.

Review of applications will begin once a suitable candidate pool is identified.