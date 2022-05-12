About Fleisher Art Memorial

Founded by industrialist Samuel S. Fleisher in 1898 as one of the nation’s first community-based art centers, Fleisher Art Memorial is renowned for its long-standing mission of making art accessible regardless of economic means, background, or artistic experience. In establishing what was originally known as the Graphic Sketch Club, Fleisher sought to create a place where anyone, especially those that otherwise lacked access to creative enrichment, could be inspired by art. The endeavor grew so popular that he ultimately acquired three rowhomes, a former school, and a former church to accommodate classes and exhibitions. After Fleisher’s death in 1944, his estate was left in trust to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the perpetuation of his vision. In his memory, the Club was renamed the Samuel S. Fleisher Art Memorial and became an independent nonprofit in 1983.

Located in Southeast Philadelphia, Fleisher remains a thriving community arts center, providing free and low-cost studio art classes along with opportunities for emerging and seasoned artists to exhibit their work. Extensive arts education and community-based programming also reflects the organization’s commitment to strengthening communities by developing, sharing, and promoting creative resources.

Fleisher currently operates with an annual budget of approximately $2 million with 25 staff members. Additionally, almost one hundred part-time teaching artists and faculty members provide classes for a student population that encompasses children and adults, amateurs and professionals, community residents as well as those from across Philadelphia. Approximately 30% of the budget comes from earned income, including tuition/studio fees, rentals, and sales of artwork. Income from the Fleisher Trust and other investments comprise another 30%, with the remainder raised in contributed funds from individuals and foundations.

Additional information about Fleisher Art Memorial can be found at www.fleisher.org.

The Donor Relations Manager is a full-time position that reports directly to and works closely with the Director of Development. The Donor Relations Manager is responsible for developing and implementing individual engagement and fundraising strategies to enhance and grow Fleisher’s current and prospective donors, resulting in $300-$400k in annual gifts. The Donor Relations Manager also provides comprehensive administrative assistance within the Development department, with a focus on office and fundraising support, effective database management and reporting, event logistics, and donor stewardship efforts (acknowledgements, printed material inventory, prepping materials for donor meetings). Establishing a Planned Giving Program is another departmental priority that the Donor Relations Manager will have the opportunity to shape and grow with the Development Director. As necessary, the Donor Relations Manager will collaborate with staff in programs, communications, facilities, and visitor services to support departmental efforts such as preparing donor assets and coordinating support for annual fundraising and donor cultivation events. Additional duties include prospect research, attendance at various board and staff meetings, and other duties as assigned. Paramount to this position is the ability to work with a high degree of independence, ability to negotiate multiple project deadlines and priorities while maintaining a clear view of how each project supports the organization’s mission.

Responsibilities

Administration:

Manage information tracking processes regarding donor acknowledgement, recognition, ongoing communications, and continued cultivation of past and current donors and members to enhance their relationship with Fleisher.

Assist with final reports for grants and other writing needs as needed

Assist in the preparation of materials for presentations on individual fundraising goals and progress for board and staff.

Assist and/or lead production of donor assets (e.g. decks, proposals, etc.); maintain and update online giving portals.

As appropriate, provide prospects for Executive Director or Director of Development

Answer general development phone inquiries; provide assistance and interaction with donors (via phone computer, and face-to-face)

Track and document donor engagement activity in a database (eTapestry); monitors donor activity to provide informed engagement strategies and identify major prospects for Director of Development

Provide budget projections and reports on individual giving to Director of Development and Business Manager

Maintain complete electronic and hard copy records of all funding activities, including recording information in a database (eTapestry)

Liaise with the Communications Department to ensure that appeals and campaigns are communicated appropriately, including proper recognition of donors on website, recognition walls, etc.

Donor Engagement:

Design, document, and implement a systematic and integrated donor relations program (e.g., phone calls, solicitations, donor meetings)

Cultivate, grow, and diversify existing donor base; identify, qualify, and solicit donors for Artist Circle (first two tiers)

Support leadership staff and Board on intentional cultivation meetings with major donors; work closely with the Director of Development to develop strategy

Direct the annual fund program, including mailings and annual fundraising drives

Strategically grow Fleisher’s membership base of currently 2000 households ($100,000+ income) and cultivate grassroots, sustained, renewable giving

Create a Planned Giving Program with the Director of Development

Provide event support for Founder’s Award Benefit and additional stewardship/cultivation events as directed by the Director of Developments

Build the planned giving program with a focus on deferred gifts such as bequest expectancies

Qualifications