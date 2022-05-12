Director of Community Engagement: The Philadelphia Bar Foundation

Are you passionate about legal equality? Do you see the needs of the underserved communities in Philadelphia? Do you believe that everyone has the right to equal access to justice? If yes, then this is the opportunity you are looking for. The Philadelphia Bar Foundation is actively recruiting candidates for a full-time Director of Community Engagement role. This role combines marketing, development, and community outreach to ensure the foundation is aligning with the needs of the city of Philadelphia.

What will you do?

The Director of Community Engagement, a professional with at least five-years of management experience supervising multiple employees, works in partnership with the Executive Director to advance the mission and strategic goals of the Philadelphia Bar Foundation and PBF Holdings, Inc. through the oversight and implementation of strategic community engagement. The Director is the point person for fundraising and stakeholder communications and drives existing and novel plans for external outreach and endowment building for the Foundation and the Equal Justice Center, including donor cultivation and relationships, marketing, advertising, public relations, media relations, promotions, online communications, events, and community partnerships. The Director supervises two direct-reports: Development & Sustainability Lead, and Communication & Advocacy Lead.

What can you bring to PBF?

Passion for the mission of the organization; a desire to engage with socio-economically diverse Philadelphia communities; and a familiarity with navigating the Philadelphia legal system. A highly motivated, public facing persona with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in development/fundraising, community engagement, and nonprofit management. Experience in fundraising, event management, digital communications, and outreach is required. A Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Communications or similar discipline is suggested. Certified Fund-Raising Executive (CFRE) accreditation preferred. Combination of education and/or experience will be given full consideration as appropriate.

Diversity Statement: At the Philadelphia Bar Foundation we believe that individually we make a statement, but collectively we make an impact. Diversity and inclusion powers that impact. We strive to create a sense of belonging by embracing our differences. We are an organization where everyone is valued, heard, and appreciated. The Philadelphia Bar Foundation encourages applicants from historically marginalized populations to consider our team as your next opportunity for change. We are committed to equal opportunity in all aspects of employment regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital or family status, disability, gender identity or gender expression, veteran or military status or any other characteristic protected by applicable law.

About the Philadelphia Bar Foundation: Philadelphia’s philanthropic hub for legal aid, engaging the legal community and embodying their commitment to access to justice for all. Through programs, grants, and partnerships, the Philadelphia Bar Foundation removes barriers to justice, engages the community in support of civil legal aid, and builds system-wide capacity to strengthen the provision of quality legal services and to ensure that all individuals understand their rights to equal justice under law.

Salary: $75,000

Benefits: Employer-paid healthcare, employer-funded pension plan, 13 paid holidays, and 4 weeks of vacation.

Application Deadline: Friday, May 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EST.

To apply: Email a resume and cover letter to careers@philabarfoundation.org.

Please note: the review of applications will begin once the application period closed.

For more information about our organization, please visit our websites:

The Philadelphia Bar Foundation

The Equal Justice Center