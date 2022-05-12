Director of Museum Learning: Please Touch Museum

Position Summary:

Director of Museum Learning (Director) is responsible for developing the strategy and implementing the plan for Please Touch Museum’s educational programming. Reporting to the Chief Learning Officer, the Director will oversee a team of managers, coordinators, and educators who deliver studio, gallery, and performing arts programs across all content areas to children, families, and schools. The Director will work closely in developing learning experiences and programs that connect to the strategy for all exhibits, both temporary and permanent. The Director will work closely with the Development team to provide background and other relevant information related to grant proposals and reports and participate in determining the contributed revenue plan for the Museum as related to Museum Learning initiatives.

The individual will work to support the Museum’s goal to be a leading 21st century children’s museum providing the highest quality in educational programming and guest experiences. The Director will demonstrate an appreciation of the interface of content rich learning through play experiences as part of the experience that all visitors to PTM expect and deserve. The Director will work closely with all Museum departments on the communication and promotion of Museum Learning programs and initiatives.

Essential Functions:

Advocates for the Museum’s educational philosophy and incorporates it into all museum experiences and educational programming.

Oversees the development of all educational programs.

Leads department staff who develop and deliver programs to visitors to ensure the highest quality standards in program delivery. The team is comprised of full-time managers, coordinators, and educators.

Creates and expands innovative informal and formal learning initiatives for children of all socio-economic levels, both in and outside the Museum.

Oversees job-specific training for Learning staff to ensure that staff maintain excellent visitor service standards and adhere to Museum policies, systems and procedures and use Museum spaces to bring exhibits and programs together for the benefit of the visitor.

Creates multi-generational experiences and programs to engage children and adults to interact together in exhibits and programs.

Supervises staff positively, performing timely performance assessments and affording them appropriate professional development.

Occasionally facilitates programs and engages with visitors during events, school field trips, and general operating hours.

Works closely with Director, Research & Content Development, to assess and evaluate program metrics.

Works with colleagues throughout the Museum to ensure and maintain timely knowledge of programs.

Cultivates relationships and collaborations between Please Touch Museum and external professionals and stakeholders.

Represent the Museum in development efforts, particularly those related to obtaining partnerships and grants.

Creates mission-based revenue opportunities.

Fosters a culture of learning in the Museum that emphasizes interdisciplinary dialogue, innovative approaches to teaching, creativity, and risk-taking.

Develops and manages departmental budgets.

Occasional weekend hours required.

Other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required in education, museum studies, social work, or related discipline; Master’s degree in education, museum studies, social science, or related field strongly preferred.

Minimum 5 years of experience working in a museum, classroom, or related field required.

Collaborative and visionary leader passionate about creating, delivering, and scaling educational experiences for young children and families.

Commitment to inclusive, equitable, and empowering collaborative professional relationships and staff development.

Excellent supervisory, organizational, and written/verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated experience in facilitation, project management (budgeting and scheduling) as well as working successfully in a team environment.

Ability to work independently, while informing the team, and efficiently to produce consistent, high-quality results over long-term projects.

Proficiency using multiple operating systems (Windows) and basic software including Microsoft Office Suite and Project Management software.

Must have PA Act 153 clearances (PA criminal history, FBI fingerprints, and PA Child Abuse) completed prior to hire.

All employees are required to have COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 booster, and flu vaccination, as a term and condition of employment.

Physical Requirements & Environment

Repeating motions that may include wrists, hands, and/or fingers.

Must be able to reach with hands and arms.

Must be able to use hands and fingers continuously.

Is frequently required to stand and walk; will frequently be required to move from one position to another.

Ability to perform the physical requirements of the position, i.e., pushing, pulling, reaching, bending, squatting, kneeling, climbing.

This job is performed in an office environment. The employee must be able to focus on assigned tasks where activity and interruptions are constant and demanding.

The noise level in the work environment is typically moderate but ongoing, noise level may be overstimulating at times.

The statements in this job description are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being executed by the employee assigned to this position. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and skills required of the position or individual. Other duties may be assigned in addition to those described.