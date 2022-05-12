MANAGER OF CREATIVE DESIGN & COMMUNICATIONS: Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia

The Manager of Creative Design & Communications is responsible for all aspects of graphic design and communications of the organization to ensure brand awareness, and community stewardship. He/she will create and design all marketing materials for fundraising endeavors, including, but not limited to invitations, brochures, donor reports, proposal covers, and design materials for print, web, TV, radio, newspaper, and outdoor marketing. He/she will establish a communications plan to reach media and local public services. He/She will help and support all fundraising initiatives, with theme’s, securing and planning decorations, and all event related communications, donor appeals and information related to all events. He/she will be responsible for upgrading and maintaining the organization’s website and all social media, in addition to all written forms of communication and support of grants in conjunction with the Development team.

Graphic Design & Communications

Communicate weekly in person or electronically with CEOs reporting on progress updates, ideas, issues and solutions.

Creates all graphic design materials to promote the organization’s events and build the organization’s brand awareness, depicting the themes Great Futures Start Here and Bold Changes for Kids.Organizational marketing pieces include, but are not limited to:

Brochures

Annual Reports

Executive briefs

Website and Social Media

Newsletters

Campaign Materials

Press Releases

Supports all fundraising endeavors, special events, individual campaigns, and capital campaigns with a compelling creative design and layout that depicts chosen theme and or direction from CEOs and leadership team.

Develops, creates, updates, and improves all website communications, Facebook, Twitter and quarterly e-newsletter.

Develops, composes, and submits to all media organizations press releases, and informational data pertaining to Club programs, special events/fundraisers, promotions, new Board members, awards, and overall building of the brand for the organization.

Develops an annual calendar and plan of scheduled marketing events within at least seven (7) months prior to event.

Develops and maintains creative and progressive ideas with each year’s event to strategically build revenues by 5%-10%.

Leads in promoting the organization in print and media

Act as Liaison for the BCF under the Power of Leadership- building relations and being an Ambassador of Goodwill for all.

Assists with writing of grant proposal and other documents as needed

Meets established schedules/deadlines as part of normal routine; accepts a variety of daily activities while maintaining high accuracy requirements

General Responsibilities

1. Performs other related duties as necessary or as assigned by the CEO(s).

2. Remains flexible and adaptable in work schedules and work assignments as defined by departmental and organizational needs.

3. Represents Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia in a manner that conveys professionalism, confidentiality, courtesy, fairness, personal integrity, and respect for others.

QUALIFICATIONS

A. EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE

• Bachelor’s Degree required

• At least one(1) year of Marketing/advertising /design experience in an agency or non-profit organization

• Must possess strong written, creative, graphic design, and communication skills

• Must have experience and a high level of proficiency with the Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop), and video editing software

• Possess a thorough understanding of youth, their needs, and have the ability to interpret those needs in effective Boys & Girls Club programs

• Have an understanding of group dynamics and a proven capacity for facilitating group meetings for professionals and volunteers

• Must possess the ability to work independently and efficiently without direct supervision

• Must possess a strong familiarity with computers, including word processing and excel spreadsheets

B. SKILLS AND ABILITIES

