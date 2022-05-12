Human Resources Generalist—NKCDC: NeighborWorks Affiliates

New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) is a community development corporation committed to sustainable development in housing opportunities, economic development, vacant land strategies, community engagement, and real estate development. NKCDC advances social equity and economic empowerment by nurturing and creating opportunities for residents to live and actively shape their neighborhoods of choice. To that end, NKCDC provides free housing counseling to anyone in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and offers many additional resources to residents and businesses in the Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond neighborhoods.

NKCDC has a strong reputation, both locally and nationally, with longstanding credibility of serving as trusted and valuable partner and collaborator. The organization is currently the only community development organization in the City of Philadelphia that is a chartered member of the NeighborWorks America network. Historically, our approach to arts-based development and vacant land management have been considered innovative and transformative. Our current work using a trauma-informed community engagement model, applying a racial equity lens across the organization, and leading programs at the intersection of health and housing are keeping NKCDC at the cutting-edge of community development. NKCDC draws on the strengths of the communities in Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond — a population of over 87,000 residents, 35% of whom live below the federal poverty level — to make sure neighborhood development benefits all residents. More information can be found at nkcdc.org.

Function

The Human Resources Generalist will support the organization by implementing and administering Human Resources programs or policies.

Reports to

Executive Director

Responsibilities

Provide Human Resources services, which may include:

Recruiting and Staffing

Administration of Compensation and Benefits programs

Training and Development

Employee Relations

Safety & Compliance

Payroll Processing

Responsible for onboarding/orientation of all new hires

Oversees the employee life cycle; serves as the point of contact for all HR-related questions

Completes employment-related transactions and maintains associated records within the HRIS platform (currently Paylocity)

Collects and analyzes internal and external information to compare the organizations HR practices to those prevailing in the market.

Ensures compliance with applicable labor laws or regulations.

All other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required

2-4 years of HR or related experience

Knowledge of Paylocity preferred

Ability to multi-task and prioritize

High degree of accountability

Able to build strong internal relationships and provide best practice HR guidance to managers and employees

Ability to work independently and part of a team

At least USD $62,000 Full time, 35 hours a week.