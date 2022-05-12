Real Estate Project Manager—NKCDC: NeighborWorks Affiliates

New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) is a community development corporation committed to sustainable development in housing opportunities, economic development, vacant land strategies, community engagement, and real estate development. NKCDC advances social equity and economic empowerment by nurturing and creating opportunities for residents to live and actively shape their neighborhoods of choice. To that end, NKCDC provides free housing counseling to anyone in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and offers many additional resources to residents and businesses in the Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond neighborhoods.

NKCDC has a strong reputation, both locally and nationally, with longstanding credibility of serving as trusted and valuable partner and collaborator. The organization is currently the only community development organization in the City of Philadelphia that is a chartered member of the NeighborWorks America network. Historically, our approach to arts-based development and vacant land management have been considered innovative and transformative. Our current work using a trauma-informed community engagement model, applying a racial equity lens across the organization, and leading programs at the intersection of health and housing are keeping NKCDC at the cutting-edge of community development. NKCDC draws on the strengths of the communities in Kensington, Fishtown, and Port Richmond — a population of over 62,800, 23% of whom live below the federal poverty level — to make sure neighborhood development benefits all residents. More information can be found at nkcdc.org.

Function

NKCDC is seeking a mission-oriented real estate project manager who wants to participate in a major neighborhood revitalization opportunity. NKCDC has recently been awarded a $1.5 million RACP grant and other grant funds and will expand its real estate portfolio in the coming months. NKCDC requires development expertise, i.e., assistance assessing property needs and potential; developing pro formas and capital stacks; fund-raising, including work on grant applications; project management, including schedule and budget management, contract oversight, and achievement of small business development goals; and management of NKCDC’s properties. The ideal candidate is someone who:

Thinks like a developer, experienced in identifying property potential and risks;

Is skilled in project management, someone who “gets stuff done;”

Is motivated by community development and empowerment of neighborhood residents;

Feels passionately about preserving affordability for existing residents and developing minority-owned businesses.

Reports to

Director of Real Estate & Economic Development

Responsibilities

Specific tasks and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Planning and execution of property acquisition and redevelopment

Evaluation of properties; development of use assessments/ scenarios and order of magnitude cost estimates

Assistance to the Director in development and implementation of innovative, effective ways to increase participation of small, minority-owned business and foster their sustained growth

Contract management (owner’s representative, architects, contractors, appraisers, etc.)

Project budget, schedule, and contract oversight

Assistance with grant applications and compliance

Development and implementation of property management systems/ processes for NKCDC’s self-managed residential and commercial properties and NKCDC’s vacant land, including regular inspections of properties; coordination of regular maintenance and repair/ improvement projects; compliance with property maintenance and insurance requirements; and management of lease and license agreements.

Qualifications

Experience working as a developer or for a development firm is preferred.

Understanding of all facets of the property development process.

Ability to work independently as well as in a team environment, prioritize work, manage multiple tasks, meet deadlines, and quickly adjust or change course as needed.

Commitment to NKCDC’s mission.

Residents of zip code 19134 are preferred; familiarity with Kensington is a plus.

Knowledge of public subsidies for real estate development, e.g., LIHTC and RACP, is a plus.

Excellent interpersonal skills, flexibility, and attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to work with culturally diverse groups of people.

Flexibility to work off-site, and to work evenings, and weekends occasionally as needed.

Understanding of City processes is a plus, e.g., Land Bank property disposition process and zoning variance approval process.

Bachelor’s degree in construction management, architecture, engineering, or related field is a plus. Experience may substitute for academic degree.

Compensation

Salary for this position will be $58,000/yr. ($1,115.38 per week), with a full-time schedule, 35 hours per week. Due to funding constraints, the salary is non-negotiable. Excellent benefits including HMO health plan, long- and short-term disability insurance, life insurance, paid vacation, and 403(b) retirement plan. This position will work on-site at our main office, 2771 Ruth Street, Suite 1, Philadelphia, PA 19134.

Benefits