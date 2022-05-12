Program Manager: Book Trust

THE ORGANIZATION

Book Trust is a national early literacy 501(c)3 organization founded twenty years ago with the mission to engage every child in book choice and ownership, cultivating literacy-rich communities. Our vision is that every child, especially children from underserved communities, has access to books and discovers the joy and power of reading. Book Trust acts as an equity game changer, bridging the opportunity gap in order for students to choose books of interest and become life-long learners. Now more than ever, Book Trust home libraries serve as a learning safety net as our nation’s education system copes with school closures and distance learning. We partner with Scholastic Book Clubs, School Districts, and Teachers to deliver our program to students and families in 20 states across the country.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Program Manager will ensure our program is implemented with consistency and fidelity across school sites. In addition, you will monitor data to identify trends and improve program success. This position also has an emphasis on cultivating relationships to actively provide differentiated support and resources to teachers. Your days will be varied and fast-paced, working in a team environment. Although this is a remote position, candidates must be located near the Philadelphia area and expected to attend in-person events in the region when applicable.

RESPONSIBILITIES

· Support and contribute to the work of Book Trust’s Program team, specifically but not limited to the Philadelphia region.

Build relationships to provide differentiated support to Book Trust Managers and Teachers with high quality program implementation.

Support Book Trust’s annual application, enrollment, onboarding and recruitment of schools.

Work in collaboration with the Development team related to evaluation and program data.

Create research-based early literacy resources for teachers and families.

Work with a variety of partners, both internal and external.

Facilitate virtual and in-person Book Trust events such as school visits, book celebrations, and Book Trust manager and teacher gatherings.

Communicate and collaborate effectively among the Program team to innovate and execute projects.

Provide consistent communication to Book Trust managers, schools, and principals.

Track and analyze relevant data points to consistently drive program success.

Demonstrate ability to effectively organize and manage projects.

Coordinate with Finance team to create annual book budget and student enrollment projections.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS AND QUALIFICATIONS

· Located in the Philadelphia region, able to attend local in-person events as needed.

Bachelor’s Degree required.

Proactive problem-solver who enjoys working with colleagues and teachers to resolve issues.

Proficiency in MS Office, particularly Excel.

Demonstrates a passion for the organization’s mission.

Excellent organizational skills and detail-oriented focus.

An effective and open communicator, with high-level oral and writing skills.

A sense of humor and ability to work collaboratively in a remote team environment.

Demonstrated experience in developing and sustaining collaborative working relationships.

Demonstrated ability to organize workload, maintain several projects of equal priority at once, and sustain productivity and accuracy under pressure.

Understanding of working with and maintaining confidential information.

Balances team and individual responsibilities; exhibits objectivity and openness to others’ views; gives and welcomes feedback; contributes to building a positive team spirit; puts success of team above own interests; able to build morale and group commitments to goals and objectives; supports everyone’s efforts for success.

Professional and mature demeanor with strong ethical standards and ability to adapt to change.

Ability to travel as needed.

USD $55,000 – USD $60,000