Relationship Manager, Business Lending, Financial Services: Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation

Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) is Philadelphia’s public-private economic development corporation. Our mission is to spur investment, support business growth, and foster developments that create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods and drive growth to every corner of Philadelphia. You can learn more about PIDC at www.pidcphila.com.

PIDC’s Business Lending Team manages the marketing, structuring, and approval of flexible financial products designed to support a thriving and equitable small business climate in the City of Philadelphia. Financial products for small business needs include lines of credit, working capital, purchase of machinery or equipment, tenant improvements, and real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction, machinery or equipment, tenant improvements, and real estate acquisition, renovation, and construction.

The Business Lending Team’s Relationship Managers are responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive marketing and business development strategy designed to reach small and mid-size operating businesses that can benefit from PIDC’s financing and real estate resources to grow their companies.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for spurring small business growth in Philadelphia combined with experience in business development and outreach, relationship management, and/or business lending and a demonstrated ability to meet and exceed goals for new lead generation and transaction activity. The ability to analyze financial statements and provide loan structuring guidance to PIDC clients is desired.

Responsibilities: Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following :

1.) New Business Development:

Develop and implement a comprehensive marketing and business development plan to gain visibility with small and midsize businesses, generate new contacts and leads, and achieve specific transaction goals for deploying PIDC’s business lending capital. This will include:

Prospect identification and research, including targeted sales calls and outreach to individual businesses.

Develop relationships with existing clients and new prospects to drive new business.

Cultivate relationships with key intermediaries to reach prospective clients, such as bankers, accountants, attorneys, and real estate brokers

Represent PIDC for relevant networking, educational, and industry events and initiatives

Identify and develop opportunities to present/speak to groups of key intermediaries and prospective clients

Develop partnerships with relevant industry and trade organizations to reach target audiences

Work with Marketing staff to determine the strategy for customer engagement and create goals to increase application submissions and overall inquiries. Co-develop customized marketing materials for market sectors, target audiences, and general programmatic outreach and campaigns.

Contribute sector- or client-specific content to PIDC’s website/blog, electronic newsletter, social media outlets, and public relations initiatives

Schedule and attend prospect meetings and provide advice and guidance. Engage other PIDC staff for program expertise, as needed.

2.) Inquiry Pipeline Management:

Respond promptly and professionally to all incoming inquiries. Manage and review confidential loan application documentation. Support Business Lending’s inquiry pipeline, including coordination with all PIDC departments, liaising through underwriting. Assist clients through the application, approval, settlement, and post-closing process for loans and other PIDC resources.

Track new contacts, leads, and deals using customer relationship management (CRM) tools. Use data to evaluate the success of marketing and business development initiatives and adjust strategy accordingly.

3.) Application intake, review, and analysis:

Proactively liaise with PIDC’s Analysts and Loan Officers for effective and smooth client handoffs from application to underwriting. Provide loan packaging assistance for eligible applicants. Record detailed client meetings and call notes in CRM. Assist with drafting of Term Sheets for deals in the preliminary underwriting stages.

4.) Market Expertise:

Develop key relationships with community-based organizations to understand and help address barriers to access to capital within Philadelphia’s business communities. Attend annual trainings and conferences from trade organizations, such as Opportunity Finance Network and Risk Management Association, to continually sharpen technical and industry knowledge.

5.) Administration of Technical Assistance (TA) Resources:

Identify needs and opportunities for targeted TA and business support services for existing clients and prospects, i.e., business planning assistance, grant opportunities, referrals to key service providers or other support services, and more. Develop, and as needed, deliver technical assistance programs for PIDC’s clients and key partners, including the City of Philadelphia.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum of three years of experience in business development, outreach, relationship management, and/or business lending demonstrating progressive responsibilities.

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, economics, real estate, economic development, marketing or equivalent experience in a related field.

Working knowledge of commercial real estate and/or business financing preferred.

Excellent oral and written communications skills.

Ability to work independently to generate new leads and business relationships, as well as to work productively and communicate effectively as part of a team.

Sharp organizational skills, project management experience, ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously, prioritize independently, meet deadlines, and produce results with limited resources.

Demonstrated ability to build and maintain mutually beneficial partnerships.

Demonstrated self-starter who goes beyond the job description to make sure goals are achieved.

Experience working with small businesses as clients or customers preferred.

Expertise with Microsoft Office products, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Familiarity with customer relationship management (CRM) systems and databases.

Ability to thrive in an entrepreneurial, team-oriented, and mission-driven environment.

Valid driver’s license.

Bilingual or multilingual candidates are preferred.

Must be a resident of the City of Philadelphia or willing to relocate within six (6) months of employment.

OTHER DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Passion for the city of Philadelphia and enthusiasm for PIDC’s mission to help businesses and non-profit organizations create and retain jobs in the city.

Experience working with diverse constituencies.

Flexibility and willingness to pitch in to support various projects, tasks, initiatives, and events as needs arise.

Salary will be commensurate with experience. PIDC offers a competitive benefits package including healthcare, dental and vision coverage.