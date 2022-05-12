Assistant General Manager: The Monkey & The Elephant

The Assistant Manager is a hybrid of cafe floor operations, administrative work and management. This role is responsible for supporting cafe operations, leading employees and providing coaching, directing and supporting cafe employees while providing quality and consistent products with efficient and friendly service to our customers.
In addition to serving customers, the Assistant Manager will have the responsibility of administrative duties as well as supporting the General Manager. A reliable, consistent, enthusiastic, team and solution oriented person is required for this position.
Benefits
Includes weekly paid health and wellness hour, monthly stipend towards health insurance, free staff meal and coffee.
Level of Language Proficiency
Cafe/Barista experience required. Experience managing or supervising. Trauma-informed trained or willing to get trained.