Annual Giving Manager: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia

RMHC Philly is seeking a dynamic, mission-focused development professional to join our team as Annual Giving Manager!

As a member of our highly active development team, the Annual Giving Manager is responsible for the ongoing growth and success of RMHC Philly’s annual giving program. This role is charged with maintaining strong donor relationships with a strategic focus on donor retention, acquiring new donors to join our community of care, and the reactivation of former supporters. The ideal candidate is a dynamic individual with a passion for the RMHC Philly mission who will become a part of a team serving our strategic goals following the recent expansion of our services and physical site.

Through a managed, strategically implemented combination of direct mail, stewardship, personal outreach, and interaction with key marketing peers, the Annual Giving Manager will assist the Director of Institutional and Annual Giving with identifying selected donors for research, cultivation, and solicitation. This will include frequent donor phone calls, emails, letters and thank you cards to ensure that gifts are acknowledged in an appropriate, timely manner throughout the calendar year.

The Annual Giving Manager will work closely with the Database Administrator and the gift processing staff to ensure the highest degree of data integrity and efficiency in RMHC Philly fundraising, including updating donor data as needed.

This is a hybrid position – part on-site/part work from home.

You must be COVID vaccinated to be hired in this role. You will be required to maintain your COVID vaccination status as required by RMHC of Philadelphia.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Manage RMHC Philly’s annual giving relationships

• Serve as the primary donor liaison for gifts of $250 to $5,000

• Research, develop, and implement a recurring gift program

• Supervise RMHC Philly matching gifts and employee giving programs and identify new opportunities

• Daily use of Raiser’s Edge to maintain and update donor activity

• Identify and coordinate donor recognition, including signage and plaques

• Collaborate with Marketing and Development teams to create and distribute donor correspondence several times per calendar year

• Manage and grow the following signature annual giving programs – Adopt-A-Room, Adopt-A-Cabin, and Adopt-A-Camper

Identify and steward key RMHC Philly donors

• Responsible for timely acknowledgment of operating gifts up to $5,000 and seek to obtain initial donor visits to RMCH Philly

• Facilitate select group tours of the Houses as needed

• Investigate prospects from community service and volunteer groups and plan follow up actions

• Engage potential donors through onsite informational sessions and ensure timely follow up correspondence

Supervise design and implementation of annual giving outreach

• Manage all direct mail appeals

• Manage implementation of reoccurring gift initiatives

• Oversee the tribute stewardship process

• Manage the “brick” stewardship, sales, and gift tracking process

• Collaborate with Marketing team to ensure highest quality print and digital solicitations for annual operating support

• Responsible for phone calls, emails, and coordinated use of social media to increase RMHC Philly donations and superior donor retention

• Review newsletters, donor acknowledgment letters and publication data to ensure that donors are being recognized accurately and appropriately

• Suggest strategies to the Development team regarding best practices for annual giving program

Qualifications:

• A Bachelor’s Degree is required

• Minimum of five (5) years of progressively responsible experience as a development professional with a strong record of gift solicitation and stewardship

• Proficiency with Raiser’s Edge database software, NXT experience preferred

• Membership campaign/recurring gift processing experience preferred

Competencies:

• A strong desire to be part of a compassionate, mission-focused organization with global impact and serving a diverse population

• Strong communication skills (written and verbal)

• Excellent interpersonal skills

• Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively

• Strong time management and organization skills

• Excellent database management skills — Raiser’s Edge preferred

• Excellent computer skills – Microsoft Office required

USD $58,000 – USD $65,000 / year