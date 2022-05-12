Grant Manager: Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

Reporting to: Vice President, Advancement

Salary: 65-75K

AGENCY OVERVIEW

JOIN A FORWARD-THINKING AGENCY THAT SEEKS TO ENSURE THAT ALL YOUTH ACHIEVE THEIR FULL POTENTIAL. Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence (BBBSI) is the largest BBBS agency in the state and fourth largest in the nation. Our mission is to ignite the power and promise of youth and close the mentoring gap, by creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships and strengthening the quality of the mentoring field.

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the VP of Advancement, the Grants Manager will be responsible for a robust portfolio totaling approximately $2 million annually, while leading the Agency’s grant writing efforts including all Letters of Intent, proposals, and required reports for foundation, corporate and government sources.

Candidates with a strong connection to the community that BBBSI serves and the Southeastern Pennsylvania/ Southern New Jersey area are given preferential consideration. Occasional night and weekend work may be required, along with occasional travel to offices in Southeastern PA and NJ.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Leadership, Management, Accountability

1. Take overall responsibility for the full portfolio of grants (currently worth $2 million), including the whole grants life cycle, from grant design, selection, start-up, implementation through to grant closure, ensuring compliance with internal procedures and donor regulations

2. Identify and develop strategies to optimize the grants administration process

3. Maintain calendar and establish project plans for grants and manage timelines and deliverables to meet deadlines for grant submissions and reporting requirements; keep relevant staff informed about upcoming deadlines and deliverables, thereby ensuring smooth completion of work responsibilities

4. Manage and track the grants process in Indyforce (Salesforce CRM) for both new and current grants, and partner with Finance, in particular, the Grants Accountant and other relevant Program and Administrative staff to ensure thorough and accurate record-keeping/reconciliation, and effective reporting on grant-related metrics

5. Participate in data team meetings to obtain statistical information and outcome analytics for proposals

Fundraising: Corporate & Private Foundations, Government

1. Maintain and grow a robust grant portfolio from foundation, corporate, and government sources.

2. Develop a pipeline of relevant national corporate and private foundations, performing prospect research to evaluate fit based on existing organizational priorities/programs and new potential opportunities using Foundation Center and other relevant directories

3. Cultivate and steward relationships with appropriate prospects and existing grantors across segments

4. Develop and write compelling outcomes-oriented grant proposals, collaborating across the agency to develop project narratives that are aligned with agency mission, priorities, and capabilities and ensuring accurate accompanying budgets

5. Develop and maintain a full range of templates, match stories and other materials needed

Grant Reporting: Corporate & Private Foundations, Government

1. Manage the preparation of high-quality reporting to grantors to meet deadlines

2. Ensure that all compliance requirements are met

Requirements

Academic Requirements: Minimum – Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Professional Requirements: Minimum of 3 years as a Grants Manager, Human Services environment, preferred. Familiarity with theories of change and logic models. Experience in successfully writing local, state, or federally funded grants required. Experience in preparing budgets for grant submissions required. Project management skills and knowledge of auditing policies a plus. Ability to work with many diverse constituencies. Proficiency in Microsoft Office and donor CRM packages required (Salesforce preferred).

Personal Attributes: Results/outcome orientation with a proven track record of exceeding goals, strong written and verbal communication skills, ability to think strategically and anticipate future consequences, action oriented and promoter of operational agility to meet changing client/constituent needs/environmental changes. Attentive and active listening skills, organization, and evidence of a commitment to lifelong learning and professional growth are expected. Unwavering commitment to quality programs and data-driven program evaluation. Our best employees 1) set the bar high 2) are intentional and thoughtful about their choices 3) collaborate as a means to community solutions 4) are positive, can-do, and solution-oriented 5) embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, and 6) are accountable and get it done.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing work in an office environment and include the essential functions of this job. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job: the ability to work independently; remain sedentary for extended periods of time (6+ hours per day); lift 10-15lbs; push, pull, bend kneel, as needed for normal operations. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

If interested, please apply with cover letter and resume. https://www.independencebigs.org/about/careers

Note: only those applicants believed to be viable candidates for this opportunity will be contacted. No phone calls or 3rd party solicitation please.

BBBSI promotes a culture of inclusion and seeks talented staff from diverse backgrounds. BBBSI is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, national or ethnic origin, age, disability, veteran status or any other legally protected factor.

** This position is currently remote. However, the agency is returning to the office on April 1, 2022 in a hybrid model for most positions in the agency. Vaccinations or medical/religious exemptions are required.***

