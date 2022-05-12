Finance Manager: Alliance for Decision Education

Who We Are:

The Alliance for Decision Education (“the Alliance”) is a non-profit education organization leading the growing call to have decision-making skills taught in schools across the country by 2030. Increasingly, teachers, parents, and business leaders all are advocating for students to learn the skills for good decision-making, improving their lives and those of others around them. We are dedicated to the understanding that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering students with essential decision skills. For more information, please visit www.AllianceForDecisionEducation.org.

The Alliance for Decision Education is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer that celebrates diversity, promotes equity, and encourages inclusivity. We are committed to building and fostering a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more diverse we are, the better our work will be, and the more impact we will have.

The Role:

Reporting to the Director of Operations, the Finance Manager will lead the Alliance’s finance function. This individual will manage a variety of areas in the finance space, including accounting, budgeting, annual financial filings and audited financial statements, billing, reporting, and taxes.

We expect the Finance Manager to work primarily from the Alliance office in Bala Cynwyd, PA once the organization returns to a hybrid schedule, likely this spring. In special circumstances, we will consider long-term remote work for candidates who are not local to our office.

Core Responsibilities:

Manage financial planning, forecasting, and analysis

Partner with senior and executive leadership on budget creation and analysis

Work with all departments across the organization to create and monitor department budgets

Manage the organization’s budget by tracking expenses and approving transactions

Collaborate with the Development Department to track donations and other revenue and to forecast future revenue

Manage bookkeeping, accounts payable, and accounts receivable; handle all bills, invoices, and reconciliations

Lead annual state and federal financial filings and audited financial statements, as well as other organizational audits

Collect, interpret, and review financial data and reports

Manage compliance with federal, state, and local financial requirements, including taxes, tax exemption, and the organization’s 501c3

Partner with Human Resources on payroll taxes and retirement plans

Collaborate with the organization’s external accountant, auditing firm, and legal counsel

Other duties as assigned, potentially including supporting Operations Department projects outside of finance as appropriate

Ideal Qualifications:

Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field is preferred.

5+ years of experience in a finance role

Extensive knowledge of finance and related fields, including accounting, tax, and compliance

Experience with nonprofit organizations is preferred.

General Attributes

Responsible, diligent, and conscientious, with outstanding organizational skills and attention to detail

Strong execution skills; performance and target driven

Self-starter with an entrepreneurial attitude; ability to initiate and innovate

Emotional maturity, professionalism, and integrity; ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive materials

High-level collaborator with a passion for the mission of the organization

Commitment to success in the role and success of the organization

Flexible and willing to adapt to changing conditions and focus

Effective written and verbal communication

Technologically proficient

Salary and Benefits:

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Alliance employees receive a comprehensive benefits package (including health and dental insurance completely covered for you and your family, a 401k with up to 5% match, and long term disability insurance), generous paid time off and sick-time policies, a laptop, and other tools and resources to help employees do their best work.