Director of School Leadership: Independence Mission Schools

Independence Mission Schools provide sustainable, affordable, high-quality Catholic education to children of all faiths in underserved urban neighborhoods, through a new model of governance, funding, and accountability for the member schools.

The Director of School Leadership directly manages 5-9 principals and, in collaboration with the Deputy Chief of Schools and the Chief of Schools, create tools and structures to develop our leaders to deliver on the promise of an excellent education in their schools. The Director is responsible for developing success metrics in support of these efforts, tracking data to measure efficacy and correcting course when needed. The Director reports to the Deputy Chief of Schools.

Key Functions

Provide coaching and support to school leaders in alignment with school and network priorities:

Manage the performance and development of 5-9 IMS principals – developing and/or implementing management routines to provide coaching and growth opportunities to achieve school and leader performance goals

Provide on-demand support for the talent management efforts of schools (e.g., by providing an objective opinion on teacher performance, feedback on performance improvement plans, etc.)

Work with schools to resolve parent concerns that bubble up to the central office

Manage our knowledge-base and set guidelines to help our school leaders run academically rigorous Catholic schools

Review and codify best practices from our schools so that tomorrow’s Catholic school leaders benefit from the accumulated wisdom of our network

Diagnose school management challenges and work with school leaders to define network guidelines and/or policies that best support student learning (e.g., student retention, student acceptance, etc.)

Create and manage systems to share these learnings with schools

Performs other duties as assigned.

Qualifications

An individual of strong Catholic faith (preferred) who is possessed of a growth mindset, mission-driven, and committed to serving children of all faiths

Demonstrated experience as a successful principal including knowledge of and experience with high-quality, Common Core-aligned curriculum, effective instructional practices, analyzing, interpreting, and using data to drive results, and leadership development

A proven track record of improving student outcomes for historically underserved populations of students

An orientation towards outcomes and the flexibility and willingness to do whatever it takes to achieve them – which includes the need for patience in times of change

The ability to build, develop and maintain relationships with internal and external constituents including school leaders, teachers, parents, and community stakeholders

Strong leadership and staff development skills including the ability to motivate staff, manage conflict, and grow teams

Self-directed with the ability to prioritize among competing responsibilities and use good judgment in an entrepreneurial environment

Strong project management skills including establishing outcomes, determining evaluative measures, tracking progress, and course correcting when necessary

Exceptional design & facilitation of adult professional development programs & sessions as well as the ability to coach and develop others on their design and facilitation

Ability to evaluate deliverables for strengths and areas of risk to provide high-quality feedback both verbally and in writing

Ability to coach and influence school leaders across the network

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree from 4-year college or university or equivalent experience

Microsoft Office skills – Expert level

Keen attention to detail is a must, critical thinking and analytical skills

Excellent interpersonal skills and an ability to interact with all levels of the organization

Solid written and verbal communication skills

Excellent organizational skills

Flexibility to work effectively in an extremely fast-paced environment and adaptable to change

Demonstrated positive attitude

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Physical Demands

This job operates in a professional office environment. This role routinely uses standard office equipment such as computers, phones, photocopiers, filing cabinets, fax machines.

Successful candidates must be able to clear all required background checks.

APPLY: Interested candidates should submit an application through our hiring portal: https://independencemission.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Candidates must submit all requested materials within the hiring portal in order to be selected for interviews.