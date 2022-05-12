Major Gifts Officer: Alliance for Decision Education

Who We Are:

The Alliance for Decision Education (“the Alliance”) is a non-profit education organization leading the growing call to have decision-making skills taught in schools across the country by 2030. Increasingly, teachers, parents, and business leaders all are advocating for students to learn the skills for good decision-making, improving their lives and those of others around them. We are dedicated to the understanding that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering students with essential decision skills. For more information, please visit www.AllianceForDecisionEducation.org.

The Alliance for Decision Education is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer that celebrates diversity, promotes equity, and encourages inclusivity. We are committed to building and fostering a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more diverse we are, the better our work will be, and the more impact we will have.

The Role:

As a key member of the Development team and reporting to the Deputy Director of Development, the Major Gifts Officer (MGO) will cultivate and solicit philanthropic gifts to fund the Alliance’s short- and long-term strategic goals.

The MGO will qualify donors, build a donor pipeline, create and implement cultivation strategies for new and existing major gift prospects, solicit annual and major gifts, and steward donors. Working closely with colleagues in the Development department, as well as colleagues across the organization, the MGO will develop, execute, evaluate, and refine strategies for assigned priority projects or regions to maximize their development potential.

We expect the MGO to work primarily from the Alliance office in Bala Cynwyd, PA once the organization returns to a hybrid schedule, likely this spring. In special circumstances, we will consider long-term remote work for candidates who are not local to our office.

Core Responsibilities:

Manage a portfolio of individual prospects and donors using moves management strategies and evidence-based best philanthropic practices

Identify new prospects through research and data mining

Contact, cultivate, solicit, and steward major gift prospects to meet specific revenue and activity goals

Work with key stakeholders to cultivate prospects and build solicitation and cultivation strategies;

Establish specific individual fundraising plans, including developing and executing a full range of donor cultivation activities

Answer current and prospective donor inquiries; maintain relationships with existing donors through regular contact in order to maintain ongoing engagement

Write correspondence, reports, and proposals

Enter data in the donor database and assure accurate electronic and hard copy files of major gift donors and prospects

Participate in donor recognition events

Participate in monthly moves management strategy meetings

Perform other duties as assigned or needed to move forward the Alliance’s funding priorities

Ideal Qualifications:

Experience

Bachelor’s Degree

5+ years of proven successful experience in individual fundraising

Experience with prospecting, pipeline building, and prospect development (geared toward securing five-figure and six-figure gifts)

Experience managing a major gift prospect pool

Proven track record of soliciting and securing major gifts in the five- and six-figure range

General Attributes

Strategic thinker with strong execution skills; performance and target driven

Excellent writing, editing, and verbal communication skills

Responsible, diligent, and conscientious, with outstanding organizational skills and attention to detail

High energy, emotional maturity, and integrity; gracious professionalism and interpersonal skills

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive materials

Committed to building credible and lasting relationships with prospects and donors

Actively open-minded and intellectually curious; committed to becoming well-versed about the field of Decision Education

Self-starter with an entrepreneurial attitude; ability to initiate and innovate

High-level collaborator with a passion for the mission of the organization

Commitment to success in the role and success of the organization

Flexible and willing to adapt to changing conditions and focus

Salary and Benefits:

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Alliance employees receive a comprehensive benefits package (including health and dental insurance completely covered for you and your family, a 401k with up to 5% match, and long term disability insurance), generous paid time off and sick-time policies, a laptop, and other tools and resources to help employees do their best work.