MANAGER, OUTREACH & ONLINE COMMUNICATIONS: Global Citizen

The Outreach & Online Communications Manager will manage a portfolio of initiatives that engage volunteers, nonprofit organizations, sponsors and other community partners in volunteer service and civic engagement activities, including Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service community projects; monthly and annual volunteer events, and collaboration with the Reading Captains early literacy initiative. In addition, the Outreach & Communications Manager is responsible for communications initiatives related to all of Global Citizen’s programming. The person in this role will handle Global Citizen online communications, including our websites, e-newsletter and social media platforms.

Here’s who we’re looking for:

You are deeply committed to community service, civil rights, and social justice. You can appreciate perspectives and experiences that differ from your own.

You are enthusiastic about working cooperatively and building relationships with a variety of community partners, including large, established nonprofits, grassroots community organizations, communities of faith, government agencies, businesses, and individual volunteers, among others.

You are the type of person who thrives on taking care of things the right way, the first time. A task comes in and you figure out how to get it done in a way that is efficient. When you say, “I’ll take care of it,” we know it will be done well. When you don’t know the answer, you aren’t afraid to ask your colleagues. You enjoy and are equally skilled in collaboration and independent work.

You communicate clearly and effectively through—in meetings, by phone and email, speaking to groups, one-on-one, and on social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter)

You have an entrepreneurial spirit. You have what it takes to “do more with less” and have a strong ability to problem-solve in a small team environment.

You can prioritize and juggle multiple tasks under pressure. You have the flexibility to manage ongoing tasks while taking on new ones and the decisiveness to troubleshoot issues as they arise.

Requirements

You have 2 years’ experience in nonprofit or community-based programming. You’ve managed events and volunteers.

A strong background in corporate engagement and outreach.

You are adept with standard office software, Google products (Gmail, Google calendar, Google Suite), Canva, mass communication tools (i.e. Robly), and internet research. You are familiar with WordPress content management/blog platforms and know a little Salesforce (or you can learn the basics quickly).

Undergraduate degree or higher required.

If you were to join our team, here are some of the key projects and responsibilities you would take on in the coming year:

King Day of Service: Community Projects and Outreach Lead

In consultation with the executive vice-president, set annual goals for volunteer participation and number of projects.

Develop an outreach and social media plan to achieve increased participation goals, including new partnerships and increase the size and quality of outreach lists.

Assist President/King Day of Service Director with community outreach efforts and sponsor relations/projects support.

Host King Day of Service monthly planning workshops leading up to King Day.

Manage project registration and relationships with King Day of Service community partners.

Collaborate with the President on sponsor engagement.

Manage Global Citizen interns on King Day of Service data collection and follow up.

Manage post-King Day reporting and evaluation process.

Year-round Programing

Develop & maintain forward movement on volunteering events throughout the year.

Collaborate with the vice-president for Community Initiatives to support/collaborate with the Reading Captains initiative and key events.

Initiate new partnerships with community-based organizations, and maintain current partnerships.

Schedule, promote, and attend monthly volunteer events hosted by various community partners to maintain current partnerships and increase social media presence.

Support community partners in recruiting volunteers; staff events.

Work with Global Citizen’s president to create a monthly e-newsletter; highlight 6-8 new volunteer opportunities each month.

Maintain the content on our websites: mlkdayofservice.org and globalctizen365.org .

Manage all Global Citizen Social Media.

Host monthly Neighbors in Action Community Leadership Workshops.

Supervise Global Citizen intern(s) for spring and fall Semester.

Special Events/Initiatives

In consultation with president and vice president, assist in the development and execution of special events (e.g. September 11, Dr. King’s Assassination, Veteran’s Day, etc.).

Support recruitment efforts and staffing of quarterly conversations on race relations for concerned citizens, partners, and stakeholders.

Interview and help onboard new team members.

Hire, onboard, and manage interns.

A little more about us:

Global Citizen is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community volunteering, diversity, and sustained civic engagement among people of all backgrounds and ages, particularly young people. We bring people together to build diverse, ongoing partnerships through social justice and serving others.

Global Citizen runs the annual Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service and an ongoing program that promotes year-round volunteer service and civic engagement. We provide technical training for organizations interested in hosting projects and work with community groups and businesses to develop or expand ongoing volunteer programs.

We are a small organization, but our impact is widespread throughout the region. The Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service is the oldest and largest King Day event in the nation. This past January, more than 150,000 volunteers served in some 1,800 community projects throughout the region. We have hosted events with national and international leaders, including Vice President Joe Biden, governors, Members of Congress, mayors, Nobel Peace Prize winner Leymah Gbowee, and the CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service. As a part of our team, you will make connections with leaders throughout the nonprofit, education, and business communities.

Our style is flexible, creative and team-orientated. We work closely together and also encourage creative thinking among staff colleagues to make our programs/projects successful. In the weeks leading up to the King Day of Service, we work longer hours – you should be prepared for some late nights – but we have fun and do meaningful work.

Benefits