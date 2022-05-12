Literacy Director: Joyful Readers

Position Overview

The Literacy Director is responsible for overseeing a cohort of 30-50 AmeriCorps tutors through a full-time, 9-month school-based service year. In this role, the Literacy Director (LD) directly oversees a team of 3 Literacy Coaches (LCs) who are responsible for managing and providing instructional coaching to teams of AmeriCorps tutors. To ensure the success of the program, the LD manages partnerships with school and district leaders, builds and oversees an effective training program, provides support to AmeriCorps tutors and LCs, and oversees data collection, analysis, and review protocols. The LD will work closely with a Program Operations Director and report to the organization’s Executive Director.

Anticipated start date: early-mid August 2022

Most work for this position is completed in-person and cannot be performed virtually, although some flexibility to work remotely will exist.

Position Details

The Literacy Director (LD) is broadly responsible for the success of the Joyful Readers AmeriCorps tutoring program, including positive reading outcomes for students, a positive service experience that helps retain AmeriCorps tutors throughout a year of service, and strong partnerships with schools where AmeriCorps tutors serve.

Literacy Coach Management

Manage and coach a team of 3 LCs through weekly check-ins, site visits to schools, team meetings, and collaboration on leadership of the AmeriCorps tutor cohort

Ensure LCs execute to results and lead and coach AmeriCorps tutors effectively

Review progress monitoring data with each LC and consult on student caseload adjustments

Support LCs in their partnership management responsibilities with school-appointed liaisons

Works with LCs to collaboratively lead the overall AmeriCorps tutor experience

Work with LCs to identify day-to-day support for AmeriCorps tutors and provide direct coaching to AmeriCorps tutors as needed

Partnerships

Serve as the primary contact for school district partners and school principals

Conduct start-, middle-, and end-of-year meetings with school principals, collaborating with each LC to formally monitor program success with partners

Engage directly with district leaders to provide program updates

Collaborate with the Executive Director to renew existing school partnerships and build partnerships with new schools

Learning & Development

Develop a month-long start-of-year training calendar, in partnership with LCs, the Program Operations and Executive Directors, and our training partner, AIM

Contract with paid/volunteer facilitators and space vendors

Build and facilitate training and teambuilding content, and support LCs in doing so

Identify and react to training needs that arise throughout the school year

Program Evaluation, Progress Monitoring, and Grant Reporting

Lead an RFP process to identify a 3 rd party evaluation of the AmeriCorps tutoring program

party evaluation of the AmeriCorps tutoring program Actively monitor enrollment, dosage, implementation, and reading assessment data to ensure goals are met and tutors and LCs course correct throughout the school year

Oversee occasional tutor and school partner survey implementation; review survey data to improve program outcomes

Instill a data-driven culture across the organization

Collaborate with the Program Operations, Development, and Executive Directors on grant reporting

Organizational Support and Leadership

Meet weekly as a member of the organizational leadership team

Support AmeriCorps tutors in their understanding of and compliance with AmeriCorps policies

Support recruitment and AmeriCorps tutor interviewing

Collaborate on school visits from foundations, corporations, and community members interested in Joyful Readers

Position Qualifications

A passion for ensuring students can read on grade level

At least 8 years of experience in a reading instruction role, such as classroom teacher, reading specialist, instructional coach, school administrator, etc.

Experience with structured literacy (or what is often referred to as the science of reading)

Completion of formal training such as Wilson, Orton-Gillingham, AIM Pathways, or LETRS

Experience with Wilson Fundations preferred

Experience leading or managing diverse groups of people required; non-profit leadership preferred

Experience working in communities and/or schools with majority Black and/or Latinx populations

An entrepreneurial spirit to help launch a new program and build the systems to ensure program success in the short- and long-term

AmeriCorps experience a plus

Spanish-language fluency and/or familiarity with African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) a plus

As an equal opportunity employer, Joyful Readers is committed to providing employment opportunities to all qualified individuals and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, age, marital status, veteran status, pregnancy, parental status, genetic information or characteristics, or any other basis prohibited by applicable law.

We encourage people from underrepresented backgrounds to apply, particularly people of color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and people from low-income backgrounds.

About Joyful Readers

Joyful Readers is committed to helping Philadelphia students gain the literacy skills they need to become successful, confident, and yes…joyful readers! We are launching a racially, culturally, and generationally diverse cohort of AmeriCorps tutors who will provide high-quality, research-based reading tutoring daily to K-3 students in Philadelphia schools. The service of our tutors ensures that students in systemically under-resourced schools gain the skills they need to succeed in school, at work, and in their daily lives.

Our tutors receive a month of full-time training in September, including taking the AIM Institute for Learning & Research Pathways to Proficient Reading course, a graduate-level course that helps educators learn about the science of reading. In October, tutors are placed in a Philadelphia elementary school until the end of May where they tutor students 2-on-1, 30 minutes a day, Monday through Friday, supporting a caseload of up to 22 students.

USD $75,000 – USD $80,000 / year