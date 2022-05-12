Program Manager, Quality Management: AccessMatters

About AccessMatters

AccessMatters, a non-profit, public health organization located in Center City Philadelphia, envisions a future where every person has the health care and information they need to thrive. In service to that vision, AccessMatters’ mission is to protect, expand, and enhance equitable access to sexual and reproductive health care and information for all people. Our team strives to advance our mission in accordance with these guiding principles: (1) sexual health is an essential component of health and wellbeing across the life span; (2) access to quality, affordable health care – including sexual and reproductive health care – is a fundamental human right; (3) every person, family, and community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect; (4) programs and services should be evidence-based, prevention focused, and person-centered; (5) organizational excellence is best achieved through a culture of inclusion, diversity, innovation, professionalism, and accountability; (6) clients, volunteers, staff, partners, and supporters should be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect in a trauma-informed and culturally responsible environment; and (7) everyone deserves a caring workplace environment that fosters trust, teamwork, creativity, and work-life balance where work is enjoyable and where staff are supported in their professional development and their pursuit of excellence.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Director, Quality Management (QM), the Program Manager, QM completes the daily activities of AccessMatters’ programmatic QM activities, ensuring that QM activities and programs are data-driven. This position supports the development and communication of the strategic vision, scope and mission of the Quality Management team. This position works as part of the QM team to identify, plan, and support QM activities specific to individual AccessMatters’ departments and programs. Additionally, this position supports the achievement of departmental goals and objectives through continual monitoring of program data, effective coordination and communication intra-departmentally and with collaborating agencies.

The Program Manager, QM will interact with AccessMatters’ internal team members and external stakeholders, including consultants, community-based partners, government representatives, and the general community. This position will be expected to participate in all departmental meetings and activities as needed. As a program leader, the Program Manager, QM also advances AccessMatters’ organizational mission and strategic vision, serving as a role model for staff. This position is full time and exempt. Temporary and/or permanent options are available.

Essential Functions

Reporting to the Director of Quality Management, the Program Manager will:

Implement Continuous Quality Management Activities .

· Ensure adherence to federal, state, and programmatic policies and requirements and ensuring the delivery of high-quality sexual and reproductive health services within AccessMatters’ Provider Networks.

· Communicate quality management information directly to Provider Networks

· Assist with overall assessment and monitoring of all Clinical and Social Service Provider Networks, and for establishing shared measurement practices.

· Support the creation and enhancement of audit tools and the development of audit schedules.

· Participate in all Quality Management site visits, documents any deficiencies identified and facilitates improvement planning.

· Ensure all audits are conducted on time, feedback reports to the Networks are timely, and all internal deliverables are on schedule.

· Prepare site reports and makes presentations to Network members and staff.

· Facilitate follow up activities with Providers, including but not limited to trainings and technical assistance.

· Assist with the review and updating of all program policies and protocols, ensuring services are provided at the highest quality across relevant Networks.

· Support in the assessment of internal and external HIV/STD testing staff at community-based sites as required.

· Assist with Network-wide analysis and data synthesis.

· Conduct evaluation of Network needs and activities.

· Disseminate written reports and publications.

· Monitor data and provide technical assistance.

· Support the development, implementation, and monitoring of Network-related QI activities.

Advance the Mission of AccessMatters and Fulfill Organizational Duties

· As a Program Leader, exemplify our Core Values and dedication to a culture of excellent leadership, in which leaders foster an environment where staff feel valued and appreciated, where all staff hold themselves accountable in service to our community and stakeholders, and all staff eagerly pursue excellence.

· Consistently exercise discretion and sound judgment to analyze, interpret and act, evaluating possible courses of conduct and making decisions for the best outcomes for the client, team and the organization.

· Maintain high ethical standards and conduct regarding confidentiality, integrity, dual- relationships, and professional behavior overall, representing AccessMatters effectively and positively to all internal and external constituents.

· Create and maintain an inclusive and equitable work environment that is respectful of all, embraces diversity and equity, and includes diverse perspectives and talents in problem-solving.

· Complete other projects and duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

· Broad knowledge of public health and/or sexual and reproductive health programs and issues, including those related to adolescent health, family planning, sexually transmitted diseases, and HIV/AIDS.

· Knowledge and experience in regulatory/contract compliance and quality management methodologies, preferably in a public health or clinical setting.

· Ability to review and analyze programmatic and service data to assess and monitor provider performance and quality of care and to identify trends.

· Familiar with HIPAA and other federal, state, and local regulations governing client confidentiality.

· Ability to travel regularly for the implementation of Quality Management activities in Southeastern Pennsylvania as well as across the State of Pennsylvania as needed.

· Ability and desire to work within a multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary team environment, serving diverse populations and institutions across a broad spectrum of community and clinical providers within the field of sexual and reproductive health and maternal and child health.

· Knowledge and experience working with diverse communities with cultural humility and responsibility.

· Superior written and verbal communication skills, coupled with highly developed interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to counsel others and facilitate meetings.

· Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects with multiple deadlines and priorities.

· Flexible and open to changing priorities and managing multiple tasks effectively within a compressed timeframe.

· Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint).

· Experience with web-based collaboration platforms and information management systems, portals, and intranets.

· Eligible for all city and state mandatory clearances, e.g., criminal and child abuse.

Education and Experience

· Bachelor’s Degree in public health or other related field required, Master’s Degree in Public Health, Social Work/Human Services or related field (or equivalent field experience) preferred. Relevant industry specific experience considered in lieu of college degree where possible.

· Minimum of 2-3 years of experience performing Quality Management activities.

· Experience utilizing QI tools (PDSA Cycle, root cause analysis, fishbone diagrams, etc.) in a health related setting.

· Experience in clinical settings and/or patient care preferred.

· Experience in family planning, HIV care/prevention, or related disciplines preferred.

· Experience in program development, implementation, management, and evaluation preferred.

· Also required – minimum of one year of experience in technical writing to create formal reports.

· Experience in developing and implementing policies and procedures around clinical care issues.