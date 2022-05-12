Director of Development & Communications: Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger

We offer a chance to make a positive difference in our community and work with a great team! We’re looking for an innovative nonprofit fundraiser to lead our development and communication efforts as we begin to implement our new Strategic Plan.

The Coalition Against Hunger has been an anti-hunger leader in the Philadelphia region for over two decades, building a regional movement to end hunger. The Coalition utilizes a holistic approach in our work to build a more food secure region by providing immediate relief, short-term relief, and long-term systemic change.

Workplace Culture: At the Coalition, we value diverse perspectives and invite team members to share their perspectives as part of decision-making processes. We value mutual care and work to provide work/life balance as we prioritize care for team members and their families. We consistently show up for each other. We work to create clear lines of communication, accountability, and transparency.

Position Overview

The Director of Development & Communications is a member of the Coalition’s Leadership Team. They are responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating the Coalition’s fundraising efforts as well as supporting the work of our talented Communications Coordinator. This is a full time, exempt position reporting to the Executive Director.

Departmental Responsibilities (15%)

● Create and manage an Annual Fundraising & Communications Plan and budget to support organizational and strategic goals.

● Maintain a revenue pipeline for use internally and with the Board of Directors.

● Staff the Board’s Development Committee.

● Work closely with the Operations Manager and Your Part Time Controller (YPTC) to ensure that revenue is tracked and recorded correctly.

● As a member of the CAH Leadership Team, work in tandem with the Executive Director, Director of Policy and Education, and Director of Programs to align and support the strategic direction of the Coalition.

● Supervise Development interns.

● Manage special projects as requested.

Individual Donors (25%)

● Create and lead efforts to identify, cultivate, and increase gifts from individual donors to support the organization’s strategic goals in partnership with the Executive Director.

● Support the Board Development Committee’s efforts to cultivate the Board of Directors fundraising efforts including but not limited to, an annual pledge, Race fundraising page, and participation with annual fundraising events.

● Ensure acknowledgement of all gifts and donations.

● Evaluate and track individual fundraising activities.

Grants (25%)

● Research grant opportunities to support the organization’s strategic goals and vet them with the Executive Director and Leadership Team for organizational fit.

● Write grant applications and prepare grant reports in collaboration with the Executive Director and appropriate program team members.

● Communicate grant expectations and financial restrictions to program team members, the Operations Manager, YPTC, and Executive Director for tracking purposes.

● Cultivate funder relationships as appropriate.

● Maintain documentation of grant applications, awards, restrictions, and reporting to adhere to audit expectations.

Fundraising Events (25%)

● Provide leadership for fundraising events such as the Race Against Hunger and the Night To Fight Hunger, beginning the planning process a year in advance.

● Work in collaboration with the Executive Director to solicit event sponsorships.

● Coordinate and manage an Events Committee of volunteers to help oversee event planning and day of logistics.

● Facilitate the Race Against Hunger CAH Team Meetings.

● Ensure event-related acknowledgements and stewardship.

● Identify new prospective donors through their event participation.

● Evaluate and track the results of fundraising events.

Communications (10%)

● Oversee the Communications Coordinator in their work to raise the visibility of the organization, publicize our fundraising efforts, and highlight the work of our program team members.

Preferred Qualifications

● Bachelor degree, with a minimum of five years of nonprofit fundraising experience.

● Experience developing and implementing a development plan.

● Superb written, verbal and interpersonal skills.

● Team oriented with a creative approach to fundraising.

● Knowledge of the greater Philadelphia region and its philanthropic community. ● CRM experience. QuickBooks online experience is a plus.

As an organization whose mission is to address food insecurity which we believe is rooted in systems of oppression, we are committed to fostering opportunities for all, particularly those whose employment opportunities may have been limited by systems of oppression. We value and honor those with lived experience with food insecurity. We follow an equal opportunity employment policy and employ personnel without regard to race, color, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, disability status, veteran status, military obligations, and marital status.

Work Environment: Primarily sitting or standing to work on a Coalition issued laptop. No heavy lifting required. Some weekends and evenings are required.

The Location: Hybrid working model (1 day per week in the office with the remainder of the time remotely working from home) with offices at Old City Philadelphia, PA. Easy access to public transportation.

Benefits