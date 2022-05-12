Impact Manager: City Year

The Impact Manager (IM) is responsible for leading a team of 8-16 AmeriCorps members (ACMs) through a full-time, ten-month, school-based service year. The IM manages the work of ACMs with the shared goals of keeping students on track to graduate and establishing positive relationships with school partners. The Impact Manager will coach their ACM team through a journey of learning, reflection, and service to build civic capacity, civic identity, and leadership skills. Impact Managers report to an Impact Director and meet regularly with peers and department leadership members to share promising practices, challenges, and resources.

This is an in-person role. The anticipated start date range for this position is July 2022.

What You’ll Do

AmeriCorps Member Experience Delivery – 35%

Lead, manage, and coach a team of AmeriCorps members (between the ages of 18-25) to support students through academic and student engagement supports

Develop AmeriCorps members as leaders throughout their service experience

Model leadership that reflects City Year’s culture and values, and create spaces that empower AmeriCorps members to access the power of City Year’s culture and values in personally meaningful ways

Develop talent from within the corps for City Year and the larger education field, and lead AmeriCorps members to have a successful and rewarding year of service through their in-school service and learning and development days

Support AmeriCorps members in their understanding of and compliance with City Year policies and operating structures

Utilize performance management tools to set expectations, identify strengths and areas for development, and to find ways to maximize leadership potential

Service Delivery and Impact – 35%

Develop and manage partnerships with school administration, teachers, and staff to ensure the necessary conditions and resources are in place for AmeriCorps members to deliver attendance and course performance interventions as well as social emotional learning support for students

Lead, manage, and coach a team of AmeriCorps members to implement City Year’s Whole School Whole Child service model, which balances the delivery of whole-school support (Tier-1) and small group and one-on-one tutoring (Tier-2) for students at assigned Philadelphia school

Partner directly with a City Year Instructional Coach to provide observation and coaching to AmeriCorps member to improve their student interventions

Monitor and analyze student-level data to identify trends and improve whole-school and small-group support, ensuring student impact completion and improvement in targeted area through team level training

Service Partner Management – 20%

In collaboration with impact director, build and cultivate strong partnerships with teachers, principals, school officials, and other key decision makers and stakeholders

Lead on the development and implementation of school partnership agreements, maintaining a strong leadership presence in school to advance conditions for success

Organizational Initiatives & Site Support – 10%

Engage in structured discussions and trainings on diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging aimed at developing stronger cultural competency, both individually and collectively as a site

Participate in impact department working groups to develop service improvements, tools and resources, and AmeriCorps member trainings

Partner with City Year Philadelphia’s departments and staff to ensure that site-wide goals are met, including, but not limited to, the AmeriCorps member applicant interview process, stakeholder engagement, event and service day participation, and cross-departmental committees

Attend conferences as needed, as well as additional engagement and training activities throughout the year

What You’ll Bring

At least one year of experience in a role managing or leading others; experience working in a school, educational, or youth-support setting preferred

City Year or other AmeriCorps experience a plus

Knowledge of large, urban education systems serving predominantly Black and Brown students and communities

Proven record of setting high expectations and holding self and team accountable for performance goals

Aptitude for developing diverse talent through coaching, performance planning, and leadership opportunities

Willingness to engage in conversations on race and all aspects of identity, along with a passion for developing practices grounded in diversity, belonging, inclusion, and equity

Strong initiative and ability to work independently to achieve goals

Efficient time management skills: ability to meet deadlines and prioritize multiple projects

Enthusiasm for investing in your own growth and development; ability to authentically model your passion for personal and professional development for those you lead

Passion for education equity, national service, and the values of inspirational leadership, belief in the power of young people, social justice, empathy, inclusivity, teamwork, and excellence

Ability to adapt and excel in diverse, high energy, entrepreneurial, and rapidly changing environment

How You’ll Grow

City Year values diverse skill sets and encourages staff members to seek continuous growth. A successful staff member in this position will bring and continue to develop themselves in the following competencies:

Civic Knowledge & Fluency in Education Practice & Reform – actively seeks to understand current issues and debates related to national service and education policy and the impact they have on the communities we serve; can articulate how City Years’ service helps advance education reform

– actively seeks to understand current issues and debates related to national service and education policy and the impact they have on the communities we serve; can articulate how City Years’ service helps advance education reform Communication – clearly articulates information and ideas orally and in writing; translates mission and vision from organization level to AmeriCorps members; inspires diverse audiences through compelling, tailored messaging; communicates with confidence and credibility; listens carefully and is responsive to feedback

– clearly articulates information and ideas orally and in writing; translates mission and vision from organization level to AmeriCorps members; inspires diverse audiences through compelling, tailored messaging; communicates with confidence and credibility; listens carefully and is responsive to feedback Executes to Results – accomplishes tasks on time with high quality; accepts accountability and takes initiative; achieves transformational results with students in the classroom and at the school level

– accomplishes tasks on time with high quality; accepts accountability and takes initiative; achieves transformational results with students in the classroom and at the school level Problem Solving and Decision Making – applies knowledge, experience, creativity, and critical thinking in solving challenges; looks beyond the obvious for answers; uses sound judgment to make well-informed, ethical decisions; understands when to escalate issues for support

– applies knowledge, experience, creativity, and critical thinking in solving challenges; looks beyond the obvious for answers; uses sound judgment to make well-informed, ethical decisions; understands when to escalate issues for support Relationship Development – Establishes and builds diverse, mutually beneficial, and sustainable partnerships within City Year, with school partners, and in the communities, we serve; balances delivery of results with relationship building

– Establishes and builds diverse, mutually beneficial, and sustainable partnerships within City Year, with school partners, and in the communities, we serve; balances delivery of results with relationship building Team Collaboration & Leadership – Provides inspirational leadership that mobilizes diverse groups towards achieving goals; leverages diverse strengths of team members to achieve desired results; coaches and empowers others to lead; addresses and resolves team conflict proactively and effectively

– Provides inspirational leadership that mobilizes diverse groups towards achieving goals; leverages diverse strengths of team members to achieve desired results; coaches and empowers others to lead; addresses and resolves team conflict proactively and effectively Talent Development – challenges and encourages professional growth of others; provides ongoing coaching to motivate others to achieve their maximum potential; takes a systematic approach to meeting the organization’s future leadership needs

COVID-19 Notice

Our number one priority is the health and safety of our employees and AmeriCorps members and their families; our students and school partners; and the community at large from COVID-19. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment and service – all staff members, including remote staff, and AmeriCorps members are required to be fully vaccinated* no later than their start date. If you are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or sincerely-held religious beliefs, we will consider requests for reasonable accommodation consistent with our policy, and where we are able to provide such accommodations without undue hardship to the organization pursuant to applicable law. Notwithstanding any language herein, City Year will comply with any state, local, or federal orders, statutes, or regulations that may conflict with the COVID-19 vaccination policy.

*Individuals are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) or one dose of a single-dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson).