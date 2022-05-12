Southeast by Southeast and Northeast Passage Program Manager: Philadelphia Mural Arts Program

Mural Arts Philadelphia is the nation’s largest public art program, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 35 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative and equitable process, creating over 4,000 artworks that have transformed public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts aims to empower people, stimulate dialogue, and build bridges of understanding with projects that attract artists from Philadelphia and around the world, and programs that focus on youth education, restorative justice, mental health and wellness, and public art and its preservation. Popular mural tours offer a firsthand glimpse into the inspiring stories behind Mural Arts’ iconic and unparalleled collection, which has earned Philadelphia worldwide recognition as the “City of Murals.”

Now in its 10th year, Southeast by Southeast is a neighborhood hub at the Bok building that creates a welcoming and supportive space through art making, entrepreneurship and other classes, such as ESL and citizenship. Northeast Passage was started more recently as a response to an influx of refugees from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and other war-affected countries. Weekly workshops and classes offer life skills, creative outlets and connection to services. The work in the Northeast is steered by a leadership group consisting of refugee and immigrant women from the community.

Mural Arts Program is seeking a Program Manager to oversee two of the Porch Light Department’s immigrant and refugee programs: Southeast by Southeast and Northeast Passage. Porch Light, a collaboration with the Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services (DBHIDS), works closely with communities to uplift public art as an expression of community resilience and a vehicle of personal and community healing. The Porch Light Department emphasizes work that is rooted in community engagement, uplifting voices of the most vulnerable and treating every person on staff and in our programs with the same value. The Program Manager must be able to navigate working in multiple settings with respect and humility, as Porch Light works in non-English dominant spaces, queer spaces, with those who are housing insecure, those in the midst of substance use disorder and those diagnosed with mental health disorders.

Responsibilities include:

Provide supervision and oversight to program staff contractors, MSW field placement students and volunteers.

Develop, approve and oversee all programming and schedules for hub space sites, including working in conjunction with artists and building out artist roster with support from Mural Arts staff.

Oversee daily operations of both sites, including supplies, scheduling, invoicing, contracts and management of volunteers and staff with support from Porch Light Director and administrative staff.

Monitor grant outcomes and coordinate with Porch Light Director and development team on budget.

Partnership development and maintenance with community leaders, mental health resources, community-based organizations and other partners.

Oversee steering committee of women leaders for programming and community development work.

Connect families/program participants to mental health and other resources.

Manage data collection in conjunction with Porch Light Director.

Collaborate with communications on public events.

Oversee community advisory committees.

Create outlets and relationships for entrepreneurial skills and capacity-building for program participants.

The Program Manager will be expected to work a few nights and weekends as program work demands.

Qualifications:

The ideal candidate will have at least two years’ experience in social work and in the refugee/immigrant space. A background in the arts is not required but is a plus. Commitment to the mission and values of the Mural Arts Program, a solid work ethic, excellent interpersonal skills, political savvy, and a respect for teamwork are critical to success in this position.

Additional Requirements Include:

Requires an MSW. Previous experience in nonprofits and with budgets, purchasing, inventory, staffing and short- and long-range planning preferred.

Salary:

This is a full-time, exempt salaried position. Mural Arts offers a competitive and comprehensive benefits and holiday package. There is an expectation to be on-site for this position (following Mural Arts and city Covid protocols), although remote work is acceptable when programming is not running. The salary range is between $47,000 to $50,000, commensurate with experience.

For further information on the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program, please visit www.muralarts.org.

To Apply

Please provide cover letter, resume, and a list of 3 professional references to Nadia Malik, Porch Light Program Director, at nadia.malik@muralarts.org with the following subject line: “Porch Light Program Manager.”