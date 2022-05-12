Senior Major Gifts Officer: YouthBuild Philadelphia

Mission

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School’s mission is to empower young adults (18-20 year-olds) to develop skills and connect to opportunities by fostering an environment of love, support, and respect for their whole person. Students graduate high school and successfully transition to college and career as critically conscious leaders, committed to positive change for themselves and their communities.

Vision

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School provides an outstanding alternative education that activates the capacity of all students to learn, achieve and grow. YBPCS will be recognized as a model of authentic experiential learning, not only among programs serving out-of-school youth, but also among all high-achieving schools and youth programs in the country.

High expectations, a nurturing climate, personalized culture and rigorous real world learning experiences ensures that graduates are poised for life-long learning and career advancement. It is our vision that YouthBuild graduates will emerge as highly accomplished, self-sufficient, self aware and socially conscious citizens. Graduates will be energized about their futures and build support networks for their personal, social and emotional health and well-being.

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School will maximize its capacity to engage each student’s passion, tap into his or her individual potential and provide him or her with real opportunities for personal and professional transformation.

Values

YBPCS’ values are deeply held and come from a love of humanity and a perspective that views each student as a community asset. The program’s three core values – respect, excellence and perseverance – are reinforced through all aspects of the program.

Impact Statement

Young people in Philadelphia who are disconnected will build skills and access resources and opportunities to achieve economic stability and personal development, and become critically conscious leaders within their communities.

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Chief Development Officer, the Senior Major Gifts Officer is directly responsible for the strategy and execution of plans to successfully identify, cultivate, solicit, steward and maintain relationships with major donors, with a particular focus on five figure gifts to support both the operations of YouthBuild Philadelphia and our recently launched capital campaign for a new building.

The Senior Major Gifts Officer will play a leadership role with the YouthForward Capital Campaign committee (consisting of Board of Trustee leaders and other community partners) to successfully achieve ambitious fundraising goals with major donors.

The successful candidate will oversee the effort to grow our portfolio of major donors and prospects and play the lead role in every step of the major gifts pipeline – identification, research, cultivation, outreach, follow-through, stewardship, recognition, and ongoing relationship development.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Develop individual and institutional donor strategies with major donors and ensure that each major donor and prospect has a clear strategy and timeline for cultivation, solicitation and stewardship.

Lead the efforts to secure $4M in capital funds over the next three years

WIth the CDO and ED, create minimum annual fundraising goals including both renewable gifts and new incremental revenue

In conjunction with other development staff, works with Communications on email content and printed material strategy for major donors

Identify, pursue, cultivate, and enhance relationships with foundations and government agencies in support of capital funding and major project needs

Develop plan for transitioning capital donors to programmatic major gift donors

Collaborate with Senior Leadership, development team and capital campaign committee to develop new and enhance existing relationships with major donors

Make direct, face-to-face solicitations, and assist the board and committee members with their solicitation (e.g. provide portfolio development support, strategic counsel, and help with donor communications)

Participate in the planning and delivery of campaign and school wide fundraising events

Lead departmental process to review systems for donor outreach, stewardship, tracking and record keeping

Maintain donor records and share relevant donor information and goal updates with the Board and Committees.

Other responsibilities as assigned by Chief Development Officer, Executive Director and Capital Campaign Committee

Qualifications:

A minimum of 5-7 years of previous experience in development, fundraising and major gifts

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing, Communication, Non-Profit Leadership, or related field

A general level of comfort when dealing with high net worth individuals, and an ability to maintain discretion and high level of confidentiality when dealing with significant benefactors.

Demonstrated ability to think strategically and creatively, oversee planning and execution of initiatives, and work collaboratively with a team.

Demonstrate leadership, creativity, enthusiasm and the ability to work effectively with all stakeholders both in and outside of the organization; Proven ability to connect and build relationships with philanthropic leaders and individual donors

Demonstrated ability to fundraise with ethical approach consistent with YouthBuild’s core values

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, strong customer service orientation, and the ability to partner effectively with all levels of the organization, including expectation setting. The ability to influence through listening, writing, and presenting

Ability to find, develop, and maintain relationships with major donors that result in contributions to school/non-profit organizations

Fluency in the use and oversight of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system(s), databases and data tracking with high net worth donors.

Ability to interpret and apply rules, regulations, processes, policies, and procedures.

Demonstrate experience with budget development and oversight

Experience supervising staff (eventual supervision responsibilities)

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, strong customer service orientation, and the ability to partner effectively with all levels of the organization, including expectation setting. The ability to influence through listening, writing, and presenting.

Ability to engage with staff, students, alumni, Board of Trustees, and community partners to maintain connection between fundraising and core perspective of YouthBuild constituents

Excellent analytical skills, attention to detail and accuracy, and strong work ethic. Proven track record of excellent follow-through and execution in a demanding, high growth environment

Experience creating professional presentations, reports, and dashboards

Consistently makes strategic decisions through a combination of analysis, wisdom, experience and judgment.

Resourceful and able to find creative solutions, thinking beyond current systems and approaches toward continuous improvement.

Mentor YB students/alumni and consistently engage directly with young people in school-wide spaces.

Common Competencies:

Mission driven to work with YB’s student body

Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office skills

Excellent written, verbal and presentation skills

Intermediate to advanced Google Suite skills

Commitment to social justice

Demonstrated values that align to restorative practices

Willingness to prioritize data collection, analysis, and sharing

Willingness to reflect on impact data and incorporate that information into routine decision-making

Clearance Requirements:

FBI – Criminal History Report

PATCH – Pennsylvania Police Department – Criminal Background Check (and/or applicable based on State of residency)

PA Child Abuse History Clearance

TB Test Results

Act 24 – Arrest Conviction Form

NSOPW – National Sex Offender Clearance

The cover letter should include the following elements:

Why you are interested in this specific position and YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School

Any additional professional and/or personal experience that informs your qualifications for this position, that is not otherwise obvious from your resume

Your salary requirements

Your salary requirements

How to apply: Senior Major Gifts Officer

This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by this employee.

All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, marital status, medical condition, veteran status or any other basis as protected by federal, state, or local law.