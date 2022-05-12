Manager of Impact and Evaluation: YouthBuild Philadelphia

Mission

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School’s mission is to empower young adults (18-20 year-olds) to develop skills and connect to opportunities by fostering an environment of love, support, and respect for their whole person. Students graduate high school and successfully transition to college and career as critically conscious leaders, committed to positive change for themselves and their communities.

Vision

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School provides an outstanding alternative education that activates the capacity of all students to learn, achieve and grow. YBPCS will be recognized as a model of authentic experiential learning, not only among programs serving out-of-school youth, but also among all high-achieving schools and youth programs in the country.

High expectations, a nurturing climate, personalized culture and rigorous real world learning experiences ensures that graduates are poised for life-long learning and career advancement. It is our vision that YouthBuild graduates will emerge as highly accomplished, self-sufficient, self aware and socially conscious citizens. Graduates will be energized about their futures and build support networks for their personal, social and emotional health and well-being.

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School will maximize its capacity to engage each student’s passion, tap into his or her individual potential and provide him or her with real opportunities for personal and professional transformation.

Values

YBPCS’ values are deeply held and come from a love of humanity and a perspective that views each student as a community asset. The program’s three core values – respect, excellence and perseverance – are reinforced through all aspects of the program.

Impact Statement

Young people in Philadelphia who are disconnected will build skills and access resources and opportunities to achieve economic stability and personal development, and become critically conscious leaders within their communities.

Job Summary:

The Associate Director of Impact and Evaluation will initially report to the Interim Director of Program Operations, eventually the Chief Program Officer and will be the organization’s leader in assessing impact and informing impact strategy. They will manage and develop systems for collecting, retrieving, analyzing and reporting on program inputs, outputs and outcomes. Their work will be foundational for strategic and program planning as well as fundraising (annual reports, scope & budget development) and aspects of compliance. This role will be a member of the Program Leadership Team and will supervise the Impact and Evaluation coordinator with day to day program data responsibilities.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Develop, implement and monitor YouthBuild Philly’s key performance indicators and evaluation plan addressing logic models, strategic and program evaluation questions, data collection methods, analysis and reporting.

Build an organization wide data management approach to ensure relevant data is accessible to all staff, including training on processes for data collection and efficacy

Assist Program Team in developing tools and processes for qualitative and quantitative data collection in program delivery

Engage program team to assist in envisioning methods for impact measurement and optimizing outcomes of program implementation; Department Dashboards, Data Dialogues, GPS REP Check etc.

Participate in annual and multi-year program planning to ensure short and long term program plans align with outcome goals.

Inform program’s strategic direction through Strategic Planning process and upcoming external initiatives related to program implementation.

Manage School Information System, including liaising with external consultant in the buildout and new features

Support the effective use of School Information System by staff and students in our school community – including functions related to data entry for School Information and oversight of case management notes systems

Provide Quality Assurance on data entry and report errors or missing data to responsible team leaders

Create reports using Structured Query Language (SQL)

Develop data visualization and interactive reports in Google Data Studio

Design and deliver staff and student trainings on utilizing school information system

Provide timely response to support requests from staff and students through support ticket system (Asana)

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree

Experience in a non-profit / charter school

3-5 years of previous experience in data analytics, research or evaluations experience;

Strong computer skills (especially in writing Queries in Excel/Sheets, Google Data Studio, Google App Script)

Experience conducting formative and summative program evaluations

Excellent analytical skills and experience gathering, analyzing and interpreting data;

The ability to synthesize multiple sources of data into a coherent evidence-based report for a wide range of audiences;

Able to communicate research and data effectively with leadership, staff, and external stakeholders;

Strong communication skills, especially written, and ability to present to large groups

Strong organizational skills and detail-oriented project completion skills

Experience and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools

Critical thinking, problem solving, accuracy, and attention to detail;

Excellent presentation, training and communication skills, written and oral, supported by a strong facility in using technological tools.

Common Competencies

Mission driven to work with YB’s student body

Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office skills

Intermediate to advanced Google Suite skills

Commitment to social justice

Demonstrated values that align to restorative practices

Willingness to prioritize data collection, analysis, and sharing

Willingness to reflect on impact data and incorporate that information into routine decision-making

Clearance Requirements

FBI – Criminal History Report

PATCH – Pennsylvania Police Department – Criminal Background Check (and/or applicable based on State of residency)

PA Child Abuse History Clearance

TB Test Results

Act 24 – Arrest Conviction Form

NSOPW – National Sex Offender Clearance

How to apply: