Human Resources Specialist: YouthBuild Philadelphia

Mission

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School’s mission is to empower young adults (18-20 year-olds) to develop skills and connect to opportunities by fostering an environment of love, support, and respect for their whole person. Students graduate high school and successfully transition to college and career as critically conscious leaders, committed to positive change for themselves and their communities.

Vision

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School provides an outstanding alternative education that activates the capacity of all students to learn, achieve and grow. YBPCS will be recognized as a model of authentic experiential learning, not only among programs serving out-of-school youth, but also among all high-achieving schools and youth programs in the country.

High expectations, a nurturing climate, personalized culture and rigorous real world learning experiences ensures that graduates are poised for life-long learning and career advancement. It is our vision that YouthBuild graduates will emerge as highly accomplished, self-sufficient, self aware and socially conscious citizens. Graduates will be energized about their futures and build support networks for their personal, social and emotional health and well-being.

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School will maximize its capacity to engage each student’s passion, tap into their individual potential and provide them with real opportunities for personal and professional transformation.

Values

YBPCS’ values are deeply held and come from a love of humanity and a perspective that views each student as a community asset. The programs three core values – respect, excellence and perseverance – are reinforced through all aspects of the program.

Impact Statement

Young people in Philadelphia who are disconnected will build skills and access resources and opportunities to achieve economic stability and personal development, and become critically conscious leaders within their communities.

Job Summary:

YBP is seeking a talented Human Resources Specialist to manage HR strategies while ensuring that YBP retains a qualified and diverse workforce. The HR Specialist must be adaptable and flexible while meeting the evolving needs of the organization.

The incumbent will be responsible for performing day-to-day HR related duties on a professional and confidential level. This position carries out responsibilities in the following functional areas: benefits administration, employee relations, training, performance management, onboarding, policy implementation, recruitment/employment, affirmative action and employment law compliance. This also includes championing Gender Equity and Diversity (GED) initiatives and goals in our HR practices. This individual must have experience in all functions of Human Resources.

The HR Specialist must have a passion for facilitating staff well-being and a vision for how individual well-being contributes to organizational success. They must have excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. They must have experience with industry standard approaches to Human Resource coupled with a desire and ability to make HR equitable and transformative. The HR Specialist will work closely and under supervision of the Human Resources Director.

Responsibilities & Duties:

The key responsibilities of the HR Specialist include, but are not limited to the following:

Build and maintain employee confidence by promptly responding to their requests and protecting the confidentiality of HR operations.

Oversee day-to-day activities for employee leaves of absence, short-term disability, FMLA requests, COBRA administration, worker’s compensation issues, PTO issues, unemployment claims and other employee leaves issues.

Maintenance of the employee personnel files and HRIS system.

Assist in development and implementation of personnel policies and procedures.

Coordinate, update, and maintain the employee handbook.

Participate in the coordination and accurate administration of employee benefits through the full process cycle (assists and liaises with brokers and carriers to resolve insurance claims, employee enrollment, general administration of benefits, retirement and FSA accounts, ACA reporting, ensures appropriate billing of insurances, and submit payment requisitions to Finance in a timely fashion).

Responsible for all required tasks relating to employee recruitment/onboarding (posting job descriptions, diversifying recruitment strategies, interviewing, administering background and reference checks, conducting onboarding for new hires, including gathering all legally required new hire documents and relaying information about IPPF/WHR and its benefits). Develop and implement new recruiting strategies and proactive recruitment of passive candidates.

Carry out all off-boarding responsibilities, including conducting exit interviews.

Support the Finance team with the HR tasks relating to payroll (timely enter and verify all employee data entered, answer employee questions, produce accurate reports).

Monitor and advise staff on changes in labor laws, both federal, state and local level and ensure compliance.

Annually coordinate the process of updating job descriptions

Annually coordinate staff evaluation processes. Keep track of the annual performance appraisals submission, and update the performance evaluation system as deemed necessary.

Update the organizational salary bands on an annual basis.

Maintaining and reporting on workplace health and safety compliance and leading the Safety Committee.

Stay abreast of emerging best practices in non-profit HR management. Conduct regular reviews of YBP HR practices and recommend redesign or improvements.

Prepare and analyze reports that are necessary to carry out the functions of the department.

Lead the design and implementation of activities that promote a healthy organizational culture.

Responsible for mentoring the Human Resources Interns as needed

Perform other related duties as required and assigned by the Human Resources Director.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or related field

At least 3 years’ of full HR life cycle experience, including recruitment; HR certification preferred

Familiarity with: Employee Relations Management, Performance Management, Career Development, Employee Engagement, Talent Acquisition and Retention, Compensation and Benefits, Training and Development, Compliance (Pennsylvania labor laws, including health and safety) Onboarding and New Hire Orientation, Succession Planning, and Risk management.

Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with colleagues. An understanding of the role of people development and management systems in a values and mission-based organization. An empathetic and compassionate approach to HR that emphasizes people development

Experience in educating and coaching staff.

Data analysis and experience in conflict resolution, disciplinary processes and workplace investigations preferred

Tech savvy. Competency in Microsoft and Google applications. Extensive experience with HRIS and performance management systems

Knowledge of Human Resources and general HR practice including recruitment, selection, compensation and benefits, in an international setting strongly preferred;

Knowledge of state and federal labor laws, and government regulations

Strong commitment to professionalism and confidentiality. Ability to interact with all levels of staff in a professional way

A positive, proactive and service-oriented approach. Highly energetic self-starter and strong ability to work independently. Must be solution-oriented, multi-tasker, with excellent interpersonal, communication, and organizational skills;

Excellent planning, organizational, and analytical skills.

Strong research, excellent written and verbal communication skills, presentation, and public speaking skills required.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and handle competing deadlines. Ability to work within high levels of complexity, balancing multiple needs, projects, and systems.

Ability to work under pressure, meet tight deadlines, adept at managing peak work periods, and changing circumstances

Ability to work collaboratively across departments/programs and be responsive to internal and external inquires

Strong commitment to educational equity and social justice for low-income communities of color. Demonstrated commitment to progressive social change and ability to engage in strategic and analytical thinking around issues of social justice.

Common Competencies:

Mission driven to work with YB’s student body

Intermediate to advanced Microsoft Office skills

Intermediate to advanced Google Suite skills

Commitment to social justice

Demonstrated values that align to restorative practices

Willingness to prioritize data collection, analysis, and sharing

Willingness to reflect on impact data and incorporate that information into routine decision-making

Clearance Requirements:

FBI – Criminal History Report

PATCH – Pennsylvania Police Department – Criminal Background Check (and/or applicable based on State of residency)

PA Child Abuse History Clearance

TB Test Results

Act 24 – Arrest Conviction Form

NSOPW – National Sex Offender Clearance

Act 168 – Sexual Misconduct Form

How to apply:

https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/All/f3b3df8a-b71c-474f-b5f8-79ba35aa5baa/HRSpecialist

This job description in no way states or implies that these are the only duties to be performed by this employee..

All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to their race, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, marital status, medical condition, veteran status or any other basis as protected by federal, state, or local law.