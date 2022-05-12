Senior Associate, Communications and Marketing: The Philadelphia Youth Network

General Description:

The Senior Associate is responsible for supporting PYN’s programs and initiatives through various communications channels and leading the organizations communications strategy.

Essential Functions:

• Procure content for, produce, and distribute youth and select stakeholder outreach communications

• Maintain and develop content for PYN’s websites to promote programs and efforts

• Ensure timely posting of news, publications, and other content on PYN’s websites to keep audiences informed

• Lead social media efforts for the organization to promote PYN and its programs, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram

• Provide relevant updates for external communications efforts, as well as for internal use by PYN departments

• Writing and editing – Press releases, grant proposals, blurbs for websites, research summaries, letters to funders and elected officials, and other publications

• promoting PYN’s programs and efforts

• Quality control – Reviewing and proofreading materials, presentations and online information about PYN’s programs and efforts

• Lead the efforts to produce PYN publications

• Lead efforts to create materials for outreach including swag, collateral, web content and recruitment materials

• Lead material development, including creating, editing, coordinating with graphic designer, and publication

• Coordinate communications and outreach requests, including developing timelines, drafting content, procuring printing, and acting as the liaison between PYN staff and the Communications and Marketing department

• Work with content owners to ensure websites are up to date on an ongoing basis

• Develop and propose strategies for positioning PYN across a variety of social media outlets and platforms to increase reach and engagement

• Media tracking – Maintain a record of media hits and produce reports on a quarterly basis or as needed

• Represent the department on internal and external committees as well as at meetings and events

• General support – Includes distributing publications, coordinating mailings, maintaining mailing lists, collecting data for reports, scheduling and setting up for meetings, researching costs and solicit bids from vendors and service providers.

• Work with relevant PYN staff to identify and maintain a current list of youth, employer, and provider spokespersons to speak on behalf of PYN programs and efforts

• Work with the Director and senior leadership to develop and implement the organizational communications’ strategy

• Other duties as assigned

Education, Experience & Skills Required:

• Bachelor’s degree required

• Minimum three years professional experience in communications

• Excellent oral and written communication skills, including visual presentation of information and high-level command of grammar, spelling and word usage

• In-depth understanding of communication strategies, especially relating to social media (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram)

• Ability to work effectively under pressure and handle multiple simultaneous tasks and demands

• High level proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook is required • Proficiency in professional design software preferred (especially InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator)

• Extremely well-organized, with attention to accuracy and detail

• Ability to understand and interpret program and financial data and make basic statistical calculations

• Interest in workforce development, youth development, and/or urban education issues

• Demonstrated success managing tasks with minimal supervision

• Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, PA Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse, U.S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, and F.B.I. fingerprinting)

Interested candidates should email a cover letter and resume to jobopps@pyninc.org and please indicate Senior Associate Communications and Marketing in the subject line.