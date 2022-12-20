Outreach and Marketing Manager: Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia

JFCS would like to welcome a passionate individual to our team who shares in the ideals of open adoptions and desires to lead outreach efforts to community partners in order to establish new, and maintain and strengthen existing, relationships that will provide resources and referrals for our Open Arms Adoption program. We work within the Philadelphia, NJ, and Delaware areas and would want someone to be able to work in a hybrid fashion with time at our Philadelphia area location at times.

If you are interested and qualified, please submit a brief cover along with your resume providing why you are attracted to working in an adoption team.

POSITION SUMMARY

JFCS is looking for a passionate self-starter to lead the outreach and marketing initiative of our Open Arms Adoption Network’s infant open adoption program. This individual develops and implements marketing/outreach plans, determines, and implements strategies and actions to enhance social media presence, and builds relationships and facilitates trainings with health care and social service professionals in the program’s service region. Find out more about Open Arms here: https://openarmsadoption.net



RESPONSIBILITIES

Create and Implement outreach/marketing plan for non-profit open adoption program

Determine and implement strategies to enhance social media presence

Develop and post creative and effective content on various social media platforms

Write articles, blogs, and promotional program material

Enhance content and update website as needed

Collaborate with SEO and SEM consultant

Arrange for and facilitate trainings for small and large groups of health care and social service professionals both in person and online

Maintain, create, and develop long term relationships/partnerships with professionals and applicable associations/coalitions

Maintain databases to track and manage outreach progress

Collaborates with JFCS marketing and community engagement teams to integrate Open Arms outreach efforts internally and externally

Performs other duties as assigned by immediate supervisor and other management as requested

COMPETENCIES

Proven ability to develop and manage social media accounts and to devise content strategy

Ability to work within new technology and take initiative to identify new avenues for growth

Strong interpersonal and communication skills – must be an able writer and presenter for small and large groups

Strong communication skills to work with people at all levels both internally and externally

Strong writing skills to create copy for internet postings

Ability to collaborate with team to set outreach priorities and to oversee their progress on tasks

Proven follow-up and follow-through skills and the ability to meet deadlines

Ability and desire to provide accurate and thorough work product

Ability to build effective working relationships with service providers

Relationship builder who can engage and motivate the people and groups whose attention we seek to grow the program effectively

Ability to work across organizational lines to get things done

Creative thinker, with an ability to use both data and intuition to inform decisions

Organizational skills to manage databases and timelines for different initiatives

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration, Marketing or Public Administration required; Master’s preferred. A degree in Social Work with a Macro –focus or other relevant degree may be considered with relevant outreach or marketing experience

Three or more years of experience in a marketing/sales role including social media and print

Strong, proven writing ability to deliver clear and concise marketing and informational messages to a variety of audiences

Proven expertise in developing and implementing social media content on various platforms

Comfort in leading one-on-one or small and large group informational meetings and trainings with service providers in the community

Proficient user of technology (smart phone/tablet/laptop) and experience using MS Office applications is required, especially Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Database, internet, and social media savvy

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

All prospective employees must pass a criminal background check and any security clearances required by the department to which the employee is assigned.

Must have valid driver’s license, access to a car and valid car insurance.

Employee must meet and maintain JFCS vaccine policy standards

Benefits