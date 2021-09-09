Adoption Agency Program Director: Adoption Center

Generous Benefits Package:
85% employer-paid medical and vision coverage for employees
100% employer-paid dental insurance
Medical and dental coverage available for dependents
Flexible Spending Accounts (Health Care/Dependent Care)
401(k)
401 (k) matching
Parental Leave
Remote Work Option
Flexible Schedule
Generous paid time off
COVID-19 considerations:
COVID-19 precautions: The Adoption Center is committed to following the State-specific and CDC guidelines for in-person visits, contact, and social distancing.
Responsibilities
• Work under the direct supervision and report to the Executive Director
• Ensures that state and county contracted objectives are being met
• Monitors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware state needs and trends related to the contract
negotiations
• Provides direction and supervision to adoption coordinators/Wednesday’s Child coordinator,
Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters and additional staff as Adoption Center expands
• Provides Adoption Coordination Service to Delaware
• Provides National and Agency Web Registration for youth in Delaware
• Works with families inquiring about adoption and provides customer support to families expressing direct interest in youth from national and agency website
• Collaborates with and serves on the management team to develop program goals, operational objectives, and budgets
• Establishes and maintains relationships with community stakeholders; including public and private agencies, consumers, and families
• Works with the management team in the development and maintenance of practice standards
• Works with members of the Program Committee of the board to review existing policies, establish new policy statements and develop programs
• Represents the Adoption Center at meetings regarding potential program partnerships
• Works with the management team in coordination, development, and funding of programs
• Acts as a key spokesperson and representative of the Adoption Center in the partner community
and at conferences
Skills
- Proven experience as Program Director or other managerial position
- Thorough understanding of project/program management techniques and methods
- Excellent Knowledge of performance evaluation techniques and key metrics
- Outstanding knowledge of data analysis, reporting, and budgeting
- Working knowledge of MS office and program management software (e.g. Basecamp, MS Project, etc.)
- Business acumen with a strategic ability
- Excellent organizational and leadership skills
- An analytical mindset with great problem-solving abilities
- Excellent communication skills
QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:
• Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years relevant work experience related to supervising others or Master’s degree and a minimum of three years relevant work experience supervising others
• Experience and knowledge in the area of foster care/adoption, child welfare, or social services preferred
• Proven leadership skills to motivate and manage staff and to appropriately delegate responsibilities
• Ability to operate self sufficiently and as a team member
• Demonstrated ability to use process-oriented approaches to problem-solving
At least USD 45,000 Based on education and experience
Benefits
