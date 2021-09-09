Adoption Agency Program Director: Adoption Center

Generous Benefits Package:

85% employer-paid medical and vision coverage for employees

100% employer-paid dental insurance

Medical and dental coverage available for dependents

Flexible Spending Accounts (Health Care/Dependent Care)

401(k)

401 (k) matching

Parental Leave

Remote Work Option

Flexible Schedule

Generous paid time off

COVID-19 considerations:

COVID-19 precautions: The Adoption Center is committed to following the State-specific and CDC guidelines for in-person visits, contact, and social distancing.

Responsibilities

• Work under the direct supervision and report to the Executive Director

• Ensures that state and county contracted objectives are being met

• Monitors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware state needs and trends related to the contract

negotiations

• Provides direction and supervision to adoption coordinators/Wednesday’s Child coordinator,

Wendy’s Wonderful Kids recruiters and additional staff as Adoption Center expands

• Provides Adoption Coordination Service to Delaware

• Provides National and Agency Web Registration for youth in Delaware

• Works with families inquiring about adoption and provides customer support to families expressing direct interest in youth from national and agency website

• Collaborates with and serves on the management team to develop program goals, operational objectives, and budgets

• Establishes and maintains relationships with community stakeholders; including public and private agencies, consumers, and families

• Works with the management team in the development and maintenance of practice standards

• Works with members of the Program Committee of the board to review existing policies, establish new policy statements and develop programs

• Represents the Adoption Center at meetings regarding potential program partnerships

• Works with the management team in coordination, development, and funding of programs

• Acts as a key spokesperson and representative of the Adoption Center in the partner community

and at conferences

Skills

Proven experience as Program Director or other managerial position

Thorough understanding of project/program management techniques and methods

Excellent Knowledge of performance evaluation techniques and key metrics

Outstanding knowledge of data analysis, reporting, and budgeting

Working knowledge of MS office and program management software (e.g. Basecamp, MS Project, etc.)

Business acumen with a strategic ability

Excellent organizational and leadership skills

An analytical mindset with great problem-solving abilities

Excellent communication skills

QUALIFICATIONS AND EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

• Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of five years relevant work experience related to supervising others or Master’s degree and a minimum of three years relevant work experience supervising others

• Experience and knowledge in the area of foster care/adoption, child welfare, or social services preferred

• Proven leadership skills to motivate and manage staff and to appropriately delegate responsibilities

• Ability to operate self sufficiently and as a team member

• Demonstrated ability to use process-oriented approaches to problem-solving