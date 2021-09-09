Development & Planning Manager: Women’s Opportunities Resource Center

Founded in 1993, the Women’s Opportunities Resource Center (WORC) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. WORC was Philadelphia’s first microenterprise program for low-income people and one of the first in the nation. WORC enables low-income individuals – primarily women and their families – to increase their social and economic self-sufficiency through self-employment training, microlending, support services, savings programs and access to business & financial resources. WORC is a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), and an approved SBA micro-and Community Advantage 7A SBA lender.

Skills and Abilities

Must have minimum B.A.; excellent communications (oral & written), analytical, organizational and interpersonal skills.

Experience

Five years of development-related experience with a demonstrated track record, including grant writing and annual giving. Strong computer/database skills.

Strategic planning and public relations experience preferred. Experience in economic/community development and/or microfinance a plus.

Responsibilities

1. Researches and identifies potential sources of financial support (public & private; organizational and individual).

2. Prepares grant proposals, statistical and other reports for funding agencies.

3. Assists the President and Program Directors in organization- and program-level strategic planning and fundraising strategies.

4. Reviews and summarizes legislation related to WORC programming for dissemination internally and externally.

5. Grants management (e.g., track proposal and report deadlines; maintain correspondence with funders); generate status reports for internal use.

6. Performs various public relations duties—e.g., prepares annual reports; news releases and publications; meets with community groups and community partners; makes presentations explaining WORC programs to garner public interest and participation.

7. Coordinates and supervises special projects, events and meetings.

8. As the need arises, assumes additional responsibilities as assigned by the President.