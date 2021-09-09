Research Program Manager: Character Lab

Character Lab is looking for a Research Program Manager. Reporting to the Partner, Research Strategy (Emma Satlof-Bedrick), they will support Character Lab Research Network’s (CLRN) data management and coordinate with both external and internal partners to develop efficient systems for collecting and disseminating research data. They will also prepare and manage communications regarding research projects on the network, ensure project timelines are met, manage Character Lab’s open science initiatives (such as coordinating pre-registration of studies), and manage Character Lab’s internal research. The Research Program Manager will ensure that data management is running smoothly for our partner school districts and research collaborators.

The best candidate for this role wants to combine their passion for research and education with their skills in project management and communication. We are looking for an individual who has hands-on experience with research, data collection, and data management. To thrive within our small and dynamic team, the individual must be capable of juggling multiple projects at once, embracing time management, and spotting areas to improve process inefficiencies.

About Character Lab

Founded in 2013 by two educators (Dave Levin and Dominic Randolph) and one scientist (Angela Duckworth), Character Lab is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing scientific insights that help kids thrive. By connecting researchers with educators, Character Lab seeks to create greater knowledge about the conditions that lead to social, emotional, academic, and physical well-being for young people throughout the country. To learn more, go to www.characterlab.org.

Our culture is both challenging (we’re never done improving) and supportive (one of our core values is excessive generosity). We are a small, distributed team that maintains high standards for productivity and a strong team culture. To learn more, read our Culture Book.

Job Responsibilities:

Coordinating between researchers and school district data teams

Managing vendor relationships, including an external data-processing organization

Creating operational procedures for data management

Facilitating the work of top-tier scientists

Ensuring quality communication and strong relationships with researchers

Coordinating data collection with schools/districts

Managing IRB protocols and grant proposals

Managing open science initiatives

Preparing and managing communications regarding research projects

Identifying opportunities for increased efficiency

Maintaining attention to detail and accuracy in all tasks

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in psychology, education, statistics, economics or a related social sciences field (master’s degree preferred)

5+ years of work experience

Prior experience working in education or in an education-related organization

Experience in social science research

Experience with data management

Experience managing vendors or consultants

Excellent project- and time-management skills

A high level of thoroughness and attention to detail, in order to maintain our high quality of work

Fierce work ethic and sense of purpose, with the ability to work well as part of a dynamic start-up

Highly effective interpersonal communication, collaboration, and writing skills

Physical Demands/Environmental Factors

Prolonged and irregular hours of duty, as necessary.

Some light-to-medium level of manual labor (e.g., preparing mailings, moving boxes of materials).

Application Process

Character Lab is an equal opportunity employer and encourages a diverse pool of candidates to apply. We accept applications on a rolling basis. Please submit a compelling cover letter with your résumé.

Compensation and Benefits

The annual salary range for this role will begin at $60K. Competitive salary is commensurate with an individual’s experience and skills. All full-time employees receive a comprehensive benefits package.