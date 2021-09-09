Research Program Manager: Character Lab

Character Lab is looking for a Research Program Manager. Reporting to the Partner, Research Strategy (Emma Satlof-Bedrick), they will support Character Lab Research Network’s (CLRN) data management and coordinate with both external and internal partners to develop efficient systems for collecting and disseminating research data. They will also prepare and manage communications regarding research projects on the network, ensure project timelines are met, manage Character Lab’s open science initiatives (such as coordinating pre-registration of studies), and manage Character Lab’s internal research. The Research Program Manager will ensure that data management is running smoothly for our partner school districts and research collaborators.
The best candidate for this role wants to combine their passion for research and education with their skills in project management and communication. We are looking for an individual who has hands-on experience with research, data collection, and data management. To thrive within our small and dynamic team, the individual must be capable of juggling multiple projects at once, embracing time management, and spotting areas to improve process inefficiencies.
About Character Lab
Founded in 2013 by two educators (Dave Levin and Dominic Randolph) and one scientist (Angela Duckworth), Character Lab is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing scientific insights that help kids thrive. By connecting researchers with educators, Character Lab seeks to create greater knowledge about the conditions that lead to social, emotional, academic, and physical well-being for young people throughout the country. To learn more, go to www.characterlab.org.
Our culture is both challenging (we’re never done improving) and supportive (one of our core values is excessive generosity). We are a small, distributed team that maintains high standards for productivity and a strong team culture. To learn more, read our Culture Book.
Job Responsibilities:
- Coordinating between researchers and school district data teams
- Managing vendor relationships, including an external data-processing organization
- Creating operational procedures for data management
- Facilitating the work of top-tier scientists
- Ensuring quality communication and strong relationships with researchers
- Coordinating data collection with schools/districts
- Managing IRB protocols and grant proposals
- Managing open science initiatives
- Preparing and managing communications regarding research projects
- Identifying opportunities for increased efficiency
- Maintaining attention to detail and accuracy in all tasks
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in psychology, education, statistics, economics or a related social sciences field (master’s degree preferred)
- 5+ years of work experience
- Prior experience working in education or in an education-related organization
- Experience in social science research
- Experience with data management
- Experience managing vendors or consultants
- Excellent project- and time-management skills
- A high level of thoroughness and attention to detail, in order to maintain our high quality of work
- Fierce work ethic and sense of purpose, with the ability to work well as part of a dynamic start-up
- Highly effective interpersonal communication, collaboration, and writing skills
Physical Demands/Environmental Factors
- Prolonged and irregular hours of duty, as necessary.
- Some light-to-medium level of manual labor (e.g., preparing mailings, moving boxes of materials).
Application Process
Character Lab is an equal opportunity employer and encourages a diverse pool of candidates to apply. We accept applications on a rolling basis. Please submit a compelling cover letter with your résumé.
Compensation and Benefits
The annual salary range for this role will begin at $60K. Competitive salary is commensurate with an individual’s experience and skills. All full-time employees receive a comprehensive benefits package.
Benefits
All full-time positions offer competitive salaries and include full benefits with 100% employer-sponsored healthcare and 403(b) with employer match.
How to Apply
Go to Website
