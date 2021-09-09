Field Manager: Novick Urban Farm

Company Overview and Mission:
Novick Urban Farm is a 501c3 educational production farm located on 1.3 acres in South Philadelphia, with a dual mission of providing healthy food access and education. With a focus on community outreach through our low-cost farm market, we are dedicated to supporting and preserving food traditions that reflect the multi-cultural landscape of our neighborhood. The farm’s educational programs provide children’s groups, and people of all ages, hands-on experiences focused on sustainability, biodiversity, and nutrition.
Location: Employment Type: Salary:
Philadelphia, PA Full Time/Hourly Based on years of experience
Responsibilities Include:
- Facilitate all aspects of the farm including seeding, irrigation, crop planning, harvest, and aesthetic upkeep.
- Manage and support the growth of all farm employees
- Create and manage daily task lists for Harvest and prep
- Oversee all field crew (interns, volunteers, adults, and farm assistants)
- Ensure project meets budgetary guidelines
- Procure needed materials and supplies
- Procure additional labor or equipment as needed
- Organize harvest and donate produce within local neighborhoods.
- Coordinate adult crew success and communication with translator
- Manage overall aesthetic and productive aims of the farm space.
- Coordinate Volunteer Days and Communications
- Facilitate Volunteer activities and outreach
- Run and manage weekly farm stand in South Philadelphia during harvesting seasons
Qualifications:
Must have: Farming or large-scale gardening, preferably at least 2 years managing a small farm or large-scale garden. Bachelor’s in agriculture or Education or equivalent experience. This position should have skill in working with children in an educational setting and explaining healthy eating concepts.
Preferred Experience developing interactive nutrition education plans for Pre- K aged children in an urban environment
Benefits:
Medical & Prescription Dental Life Insurance Disability (long term) Retirement Plan
Apply at:
Please send resume and cover letter to urbanfarm@novickUF.org