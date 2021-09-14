Program Manager – International Professionals Program: The Welcoming Center

The International Professionals Program Manager guides participants in navigating professional work opportunities and business environments by facilitating the program curriculum and serving as an individual job coach. The IPP Program Manager reviews participants’ education level, work history, interests, and goals and suggests potential career paths and job opportunities. Identifying career goals for our program participants and guiding them on how to achieve those goals is essential to this position.

Skills and Responsibilities:

Provide regular classroom facilitation of IPP programming that is consistent with the goals of the curriculum, and responsive to the needs of English Language Learners (ELLs). Learn participant’s education level, work history, interests, and goals and suggest potential career paths, networking, volunteer, and other opportunities. Identify career goals with our program participants and working with them on a plan for how to achieve those goals is essential to this position.

Provide advice and counsel on resources for job search and future professional success using best practices for individual coaching. Recognize transferable skills from one profession to another unrelated profession. This includes tackling large issues such as career exploration and decision making as well as tactical skills such as resume and cover letter writing, interviewing, networking, and application preparation. Deliver constructive critiques and guidance to strengthen various aspects of participants’ job search. Advise participants about possible experiential learning opportunities (when appropriate) and resources, such as volunteer work and internships. This includes administration of the Immigrant Fellowship Program, a collaboration with the City of Philadelphia and private industry to provide meaningful, paid work experience to IPP grads.

Collaborate with the Director of Workforce Development and IPP Program Managers to establish and maintain employer relationships and to oversee the effective delivery of services to participants and employers. Conduct employer site visits and participate in employer visits on-site with IPP Program Managers and other Welcoming Center staff. As a part of outreach, intake, and program administration, collect various forms of data from participants, volunteers, and employers with high attention to detail, privacy, and data integrity. Keep current records in Salesforce and other platforms, for all participants and programming details. Provide data to external funders, and internal Directors as requested.

Administer program evaluation tools such as surveys, focus groups, and other tools as a part of the ongoing internal monitoring and evaluation systems for the program. Assist leadership in the production of program reports for both internal and external purposes. Excellent verbal, written, and telephone communication skills. Comfortable adapting communication style to a diverse range of participants. Demonstrated evidence of ability to navigate conversations which may be difficult due to language, culture, and other circumstances which may lead to misunderstanding. Experience working with ELLs desirable.

Demonstrated initiative and creativity in program planning and implementation, especially with regard to participant outreach and job search. Ability to externally share information and promote the program in outreach efforts to local institutions, organizations, community groups, and potential employer partners.

Availability to share occasional evening and weekend hours with fellow teammates (evening hours until 7:30 up to two times per week) for programming. Strong computer skills, including an understanding of cloud-based computer platforms. Familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite and SharePoint, Salesforce, LinkedIn and other job- seeking online tools, and remote learning tools.

Application Submission

This is a full-time position with benefits. To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter to jobs@welcomingcenter.org with the subject “IPP Program Manager.”

Salary Range for this position will be $42,000 – $48,000 a year.

We welcome applicants of all backgrounds and identities, including those of any age, race, religion, gender, ability, or sexual orientation.