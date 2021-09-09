Director of Individual Giving: The Barnes Foundation

The Director of Individual Giving is responsible for the premier upper-level individual membership program consisting of 400+ households of Circles and Contemporaries member/donors, with annual gifts of $1,250-50,000 or more, raising $2-$3 million annually. The Director is responsible for the development and execution of all facets of growing and stewarding the Circles membership portfolio, expanding donor qualification and cultivation activities to enhance donor/member experience. Primary areas of the position include written and telephone communication, direct donor/prospect contact through events, one-on-one donor visits, and program and event execution. The position should maximize renewal and upgrade of members. In particular, this position is essential to growing the prospect pool – identifying, cultivating, and soliciting those donor/members with capacity and inclination for a greater relationship with the Barnes and serves as a key pipeline program for Major Gifts, Planned Giving, the Second Century Campaign and participation on the institution’s volunteer leadership committees. This position requires excellent communication, budget and management skills, and shares direct oversight of the Annual Giving Programs Coordinator.

Established as an educational institution, the Barnes Foundation carries out its mission by promoting appreciation of the arts and horticultural science, through the preservation, presentation, and interpretation of the collections of Albert C. and Laura L. Barnes.

Celebrated for its exceptional breadth, depth, and quality, the Barnes Foundation’s art collection includes works by some of the greatest European and American masters of impressionism, post-impressionist, and early modern art, as well as African sculpture, Pennsylvania German decorative arts, Native American textiles, metalwork, and more.

The Foundation engages diverse audiences through its exceptional collections and related high-quality programs that reflect a broad range of periods and cultures and build on the founders’ innovative educational vision of transforming lives through the arts and horticulture.

Responsibilities:

Job Specific Competencies:

Strategy and Management Strategy and goal setting for the Barnes Foundation’s premier individual giving pipeline. Manage the 400+ households of Circles and Contemporaries member/donors, with annual gifts of $1,250-50,000 or more, raising $2-$3 million annually. Ensures high quality donor communication – print, email, other – and service for donor/members.

Acquisition, renewal and upgrade solicitations. Develops print and digital collateral messaging to member/donors and Circles marketing materials, i.e. Circles brochure, Circles web page, and invitations. Develops and executes personalized and compelling monthly multi-channel renewal and upgrade solicitations, including mail, digital and telephone campaigns. Supervise and collaborate with colleagues to identify and solicit prospective donors through internal lists drawn from event attendees, highly rated and/or engaged general members, ticket buyers and shop purchases and external lists. Works with Major Gifts team and volunteer committees – Ambassadors Board or other – to develop personalized solicitations for current members and prospects. With Development Services, identifies and develops strategy for Circles and Contemporary members research and strategy development.

Individual Donor Engagement, Qualification and Solicitation Engages Circles members and portfolio of prospects through direct donor/prospect contact at events and one-on-one visits. Maintains a portfolio of 35-50 prospects for upgrades or major gift fundraising. Initiate and arrange an established goal of face-to-face contacts and solicitations, facilitating genuine and meaningful conversations with donors. Maximize and, where appropriate, reimagine existing relationships, in collaboration with Advancement Team and Barnes leadership, to more deeply engage donors and secure funding support for operations, programming, strategic planning initiatives or other.

Stewardship Oversee and provide strategic direction and creative solutions for Circles and Contemporaries stewardship. Compiles and ensures the accuracy of Circles member recognition; works with Development Services team to oversee timely gift entry, acknowledgment, research and reporting. Develops and implements year-round calendar of Circles-exclusive and collaborative programs and events that provide unique, high touch, meaningful experiences. Develops and oversees series of targeted, compelling, and informative communications that inform Circle members of events and benefits, encourage visitation and acknowledge them for their support throughout the year keeping them informed and connected. Works with other departments and Barnes leadership to ensure their staff members are fully aware of Circle programs, communications, events and visits. In concert with Barnes leadership, engages prospective members for the volunteer committees such as the Ambassadors Board, Barnes Art Ball Committee, or other. Manages the Stewardship Membership program, for non-member donors who give $1,000 or more via the Annual Fund or other unrestricted funds.

Younger Philanthropist Pipeline Collaborate with Public Programs Curator and Special Events office, to develop and execute the Young Professionals Nights series, including opportunities for new Contemporaries member acquisition. Activate programming, engagement, and solicitation of younger donors to secure Contemporaries Members and prospective volunteers for the Barnes Art Ball or Young Professional Leadership Board.



Data, Activity and Relationship Tracking Ensure that all gifts, and grants are acknowledged within best practice timeframes. Oversee the documentation of all Circles and Contemporaries giving activities within the Raiser’s Edge database (solicitation/renewal materials, contact reports, member communication, relationships, etc.).

Budgeting and Reporting Achieve approved revenue goals for the Circles; manage and control related expenses. Develops, tracks and reports on the annual Circles and Contemporaries revenue and expense budget, also analyzing monthly and annual budgets to report on program performance and develop strategy for future.

Manage Annual Giving Programs Coordinator In coordination with Corporate Program Manager, supervise and lead a high-performing staff member, providing mentorship and training and guiding professional development. Provides all training, procedures and other needs necessary for the staff member to ensure accurate and personalized communication and reporting.

Performs other duties as requested.

Managerial Competencies:

Demonstrates the ability to maintain a stable, productive team environment through effective communication, staff appreciation and other activities that yield a high level of employee engagement to support and preserve the employee’s interest in working for The Barnes Foundation.

Supervises and meets regularly with all direct reports to review operational metrics and provide ongoing guidance; documents constructive feedback regarding job specific functions, responsibilities and competencies.

Maintains written documentation of supervision for oversight and review by other parties as appropriate.

Demonstrates the ability to monitor, supervise and hold accountable all employees in the areas of attendance, completion of documentation, ADP and implementation of all company policies, procedures and protocols.

Skills and Knowledge:

A passion for and interest in the arts is preferred. At minimum, a deep appreciation for the important role cultural organizations play in the community.

Bachelor of Arts required.

5-8 years’ experience in development, individual giving or membership field required, preferably within a cultural or educational institution.

Excellent written, analytical, research, and presentation skills with a strong marketing instinct, to capture the voice of the Barnes and produce language appropriate for the target audiences.

Excellent organizational skills.

A comfortable front-line fundraiser.

A proven track record of fundraising success, initiating and building relationships with prospective and current donors.

A deep curiosity to explore new funding and relationship opportunities.

Experience working with a sophisticated donor base; familiarity with the Philadelphia philanthropic community preferred.

Outstanding interpersonal skills, diplomatic ability, and authenticity in manner and communication.

Ability to work successfully in a fast-paced environment while managing multiple assignments and priorities.

Budget management proficiency and clear ability to analyze data, develop strategies.

Proficient with Microsoft Office and donor database software; Raiser’s Edge preferred.

Willingness and ability to attend evening and off hour donor/member events, and travel around the region, as needed.

