Human Resources Business Partner: The Barnes Foundation

The Human Resources Business Partner (HRBP) is responsible for delivering HR support across museum frontline departments. The position executes talent acquisition, employee relations, performance management, and project management in the Facilities, Guest and Protection Services, Box Office and Shop departments. Additionally, the HRBP proactively fosters a cohesive culture of empowerment and inclusion supporting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and internal promotion.

Established as an educational institution, the Barnes Foundation carries out its mission by promoting appreciation of the arts and horticultural science, through the preservation, presentation, and interpretation of the collections of Albert C. and Laura L. Barnes.

Celebrated for its exceptional breadth, depth, and quality, the Barnes Foundation’s art collection includes works by some of the greatest European and American masters of impressionism, post-impressionist, and early modern art, as well as African sculpture, Pennsylvania German decorative arts, Native American textiles, metalwork, and more.

The Foundation engages diverse audiences through its exceptional collections and related high-quality programs that reflect a broad range of periods and cultures and build on the founders’ innovative educational vision of transforming lives through the arts and horticulture.

Responsibilities:

Job Specific Competencies:

Recruit and onboard qualified job applicants for open positions in collaboration with hiring managers. Work collaboratively with hiring managers to understand the needs of their department and any required job openings. Encourage and facilitate efforts to source, interview, and hire diverse candidates.

Partner with hiring managers to create, review, and edit job descriptions to accurately reflect role responsibilities.

Maintain the applicant tracking system (ADP) and train managers on the use of the system.

Work closely with human resources team to coordinate background checks and other necessary requirements prior to onboarding new hires.

Provides day-to-day human performance guidance to business management including coaching, counseling, and career development.

Works closely with business management and employees to maintain high functioning work relationships, morale and retention.

In collaboration with department managers and the Director of Human Resources, ensure mandatory training and continuing education is complete and documented, including but not limited to workplace safety, management and department-specific topics.

Manage all details and coordination of disciplinary discussions, terminations, and investigations. Guide the management team in business departments on sensitive or complex matters and elevate to the Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer when investigations are required.

Model and promote positive workplace culture through ethical, respectful, and inclusive decision-making.

Maintain knowledge of trends, best practices, changes to regulations, new technology breakthroughs in HR, talent, and employment law.

Support CHRDO and Director of Human Resources to drive diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy.

Supports initiatives to meet goals of the Foundation’s strategic plan.

Ensure professionalism and maintain employee confidentiality in sensitive matters.

Participate in activities to support others’ professional growth. Maintain or increase appropriate HR certification levels.

Performs other duties as assigned/required by supervisor.

Managerial Competencies:

Demonstrates the ability to monitor, supervise and hold accountable all employees in the areas of attendance, completion of documentation, ADP and implementation of all foundation policies, procedures and protocols.

Document constructive feedback regarding job specific functions, responsibilities and competencies.

Maintain a stable, productive team environment through effective communication, staff appreciation and other activities that yield a high level of employee engagement to support and preserve the employee’s interest in working for The Barnes Foundation.

Skills and Knowledge:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management or related field and 5 years relevant work experience in human resources with progressively increasing responsibilities.

Demonstrated strong working knowledge of critical human resource functions including workforce planning, employee relations, HR compliance and best practices, and HR technology; preferably with ADP WorkforceNow.

Demonstrated sound judgment, strategic thinking and integrity with the ability to analyze a situation, determine actionable solutions and implement those solutions effectively.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and to prioritize.

Excellent interpersonal skills resulting in a proven track record of developing and maintaining collaborative relationships with all levels of management and staff.

Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, verbal and written communication skills.

Advanced skills in Microsoft Office suite.

Experience within an educational, arts & culture, or non-profit organization a plus.

Competitive Benefits Include: Group health, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending accounts; short- and long-term disability and group life insurance; 403(b) with matching contributions; Employee Assistance Program; voluntary benefits; as well as paid vacation, personal time, sick time and holidays.

Please include a cover letter and an updated resume with your application, along with salary expectations.

The Barnes Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and we’re committed to diversity and equal opportunity in our recruitment and hiring. Qualified candidates of all backgrounds are welcome and encouraged to apply for this position. Employees have rights under other laws including, but not limited to, the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Employee Polygraph Protection Act. We participate in E-Verify.