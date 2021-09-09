Business Unit: Operations

Department: Apprenticeship and Training

Reports To: Vice President, Operations and Data

Posted: August 25 – September 8, 2021

About Philadelphia Works, Inc.

Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.

Role Summary

This position is responsible for the successful implementation of strategies related to apprenticeship, vocational training and upskilling, and Learning Management System (LMS) within the Philadelphia workforce system. This will include partnering with multiple business units within Philadelphia Works and external stakeholders to ensure Apprenticeship and Training programs are available to youth and adult jobseekers. This position will provide leadership to reporting staff and cross-functional teams across the organization to embed apprenticeships, training and, upskilling in other initiatives and throughout the public workforce system. This position is also responsible for management of staff, contract management, and program evaluation and development.

Remote on-boarding available, position is remote until company returns to office post covid.

This position will be responsible for the following duties:

· Establish and drive the strategic implementation of a workforce system strategy for delivering apprenticeship, training, and upskilling services to job-seekers and employers in and around Philadelphia.

· Lead cross functional teams to ensure Philadelphia workforce system-wide employer engagement solutions involve robust apprenticeship and training programming.

· Oversee the training and upskilling body of work, including implementation of the organizational training strategy, operational activities of training providers, the management of the eligible Training Provider List (ETPL), and the management of the LMS, ensuring they are in support of the organization’s strategy objectives.

· Oversee the apprenticeship body of work, including regional apprenticeship development support, stakeholder engagement and outreach, grant application and management, and technical assistance and training.

· Work collaboratively with the Director, Workforce Operations and Director, Research and Data to ensure an effective strategy and systems are in place for successful programmatic operations across the three departments within operations.

· Hold regularly scheduled meetings with key stakeholders to drive the apprenticeship and training programming strategy and initiatives.

· Oversee the management of the Southeast Regional collaborative around all apprenticeships to build visibility, share best practices and address challenges. This includes regional pre-apprenticeship programs, labor management organizations, employers, educational institutions and workforce development boards.

· Develop overall metrics for success and a detailed process at Philadelphia Works to track the programming in place throughout the workforce system.

· Oversee the provider contracting process, including the scope and budget development, in collaboration with operations staff and the finance unit.

· Oversee all interim and final progress reports to provide performance information to management, the collaborative and funding agencies.

· Work with the Manager of Outreach & Communications to generate collateral and social media opportunities to promote apprenticeship and training activities.

· Oversee Philadelphia Works staff, including all personnel-related functions including recruitment and selection, performance coaching and evaluation, training, staff development, motivation, communication, and building shared vision.

· Maintain files, reports and correspondence.

· Perform all other duties as assigned.

Requirements

Education/Professional Experience

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a concentration in Social Science, Public Administration, Business Administration or related area. Minimum of 5 years’ experience working in Human Services as a lead in managing a major project with multiple partners. A minimum of 3 years supervisory experience. Experience in employer services, workforce pipelines and/or knowledge of the intersection of education and employment. Knowledge of apprenticeships processes and federal and state policy.

Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

· Entrepreneurial; proven background creating and implementing strategy and executing on action items to reach success

· Independent and autonomous ability with strong critical thinking skills

· Knowledge of workforce/social services programs and funding sources compliance

· Familiarity with administering Learning Management System technologies

· Background in Instructional Design, adult learning best practices, and blended learning best practices, a plus

· Experience with convening large groups to develop and implement strategies

· Knowledge of employer staffing challenges and needs

· Experience with program design and implementation

· Excellent written, verbal, interpersonal, presentation, planning and organizational skills

· Excellent management and leadership skills

· Ability to adapt to a changing work environment and possess the flexibility to multi-task

· Ability to interact effectively with various levels of staff, management, government officials, and the public

· Ability to travel to various locations throughout the city (valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle)

What We Offer

Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.