Strategic Engagement Manager: Alliance for Decision Education

Who We Are:

The Alliance for Decision Education (“the Alliance”) is a non-profit education organization leading the growing call to have decision-making skills taught in schools across the country by 2030. Increasingly, teachers, parents and business leaders all are advocating for students to be trained on how to make sound choices, improving their lives and those of others around them. We are dedicated to the belief that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering students with essential decision skills. For more information, please visit www.AllianceForDecisionEducation.org.

The Alliance for Decision Education is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer that celebrates diversity, promotes equity, and encourages inclusivity. We are committed to building and fostering a team that represents a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. The more diverse we are, the better our work will be, and the more impact we will have.

The Role:

The Community and Partnerships (“CAP”) Department is responsible for growing and energizing a network of individual and organizational supporters. The Strategic Engagement Manager will help achieve these goals by developing and overseeing various councils of key stakeholders for the Alliance. Specific councils include (1) the Workforce Council (recently launched), which is responsible for overseeing the role of industry/employers in the Decision Education movement, and (2) the Decision Science Council (to be launched), which is responsible for coordinating the role of organizations of decision science professionals. The ideal candidate will have a proven ability to develop and implement program initiatives.

The position can be completely remote initially, but the Strategic Engagement Manager will be expected to mainly work from the Alliance office in Bala Cynwyd, PA once the organization deems it safe to returns to the office. Occasional travel also may be expected once it is deemed safe.

Core Responsibilities:

Develop strategic plans for launching, growing, and engaging with the Workforce and Decision Science Councils, and potentially other councils over time

Identify, evaluate, recruit, and onboard new Council members

Host Council meetings

Manage metrics associated with the progress of the Councils

Coordinate systems supporting the running of the Councils

Oversee the initiatives that stem from the strategic plans mentioned above

Work collaboratively with Alliance team members

Manage the individual relationships with Council members, including all communications and follow-ups

Other responsibilities as assigned

Ideal Qualifications:

Experience

Considerable knowledge of subject areas related to Decision Science (academic qualification in decision science/analysis or a related field is preferred, but not required)

8+ years in an advanced management role with program management experience

Exceptional leadership, time management, facilitation, and organizational skills

Experience recruiting and working closely with external stakeholders

Experience working in a dynamic environment

General Attributes

Strategic and innovative thinker with strong execution skills, including the ability to develop clear project plans and goals

Responsible, diligent, and conscientious, with outstanding organizational skills and attention to detail

Demonstrated ability to multitask, prioritize, and meet deadlines; can pivot effectively between projects while remaining focused on priorities and goals

Highly collaborative and team-oriented; gracious professionalism, exceptional interpersonal skills, and the ability to work with various departments and stakeholders

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, both internally and externally to potential supporters and key stakeholders

Self-directed with strong initiative and problem-solving skills

High energy, positive attitude, and emotional maturity

Good judgment, professionalism, and the highest standards of ethical conduct

Ability and willingness to adapt and be flexible

Salary and Benefits:

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Alliance employees receive a comprehensive benefits package (including health and dental insurance completely covered for you and your family, a 401k with up to 5% match, and long-term disability insurance), generous paid time off and sick-time policies, a laptop, and other tools and resources to help employees do their best work.