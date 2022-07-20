Communications Manager: Mt. Airy CDC

Hours: Full-time (37.5 hours per week) Exempt

Reports to: Executive Director

Salary range: $40,000-$45,000, commensurate with experience

Established in 1980, Mt. Airy CDC is a nationally-recognized nonprofit organization in Northwest Philadelphia that works to preserve, empower, and advance a diverse and vibrant Mt. Airy neighborhood. The organization fulfills its mission through four core program areas: housing counseling, business services, community programs (including schools, literacy, and public events), and real estate development.

The Communications Manager will play an important role in promoting Mt. Airy CDC’s multifaceted community programs and will support marketing initiatives that promote both the organization’s programs and the neighborhood at large.

A successful candidate will be an excellent writer and editor with the ability to deliver complex content in a clear, concise, and persuasive manner; have outstanding organizational skills including attention to detail, the ability to plan ahead, and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively; and possess the ability to think and execute strategically and creatively with visual and written content.

Communications Responsibilities

Social Media and Digital Content Management

Coordinate organizational communications

Curate content for blog (mtairycdc.org/blog) and social media (@GoMtAiry).

Set and meet engagement goals across all distribution platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, e-newsletters, website/blog).

Design compelling content for e-newsletters (Mailchimp).

Manage and build digital media library including photos, videos, and

Produce monthly Go Mt Airy newsletter highlighting Business Association members and community

Website Management

Perform website maintenance and maintain online community calendar (WordPress).

Maintain SEO best practices to optimize website traffic and

Develop, build, and implement new features and sections on website as needed.

Community and Media Relations

Draft and distribute press

Track and share media coverage.

Assist with coordination of press events (manage event logistics as needed and prepare and distribute press releases).

Build and maintain relationships with local businesses and community partners, particularly as they pertain to promotional

Attend and support various events (both internal and external) to facilitate social media content and

Writing, Editing, Design, and Print Production

Write copy for organizational publications such as brochures, flyers, and other major print and digital

Design collateral such as posters, postcards, flyers, brochures, etc using design tools such as the Adobe Suite, Canva,

Copy edit, fact-check, and proofread content across all channels to ensure the highest level of quality, accuracy, and consistency in grammar, spelling, punctuation, style, and

Other

Check organization’s general email inbox at info@mtairycdc.org .

. Manage occasional ad campaigns, g. Craigslist postings for available office/coworking space, Facebook boosts/ads, etc.

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Competencies

3–5 years experience in communications or marketing, including digital services and

Strong social media

Strong writing and editing abilities, experience writing for a breadth of audiences and for varied

Experience with content management systems (e.g., WordPress), publishing platforms (e.g., Mailchimp), content curation, video editing software, and digital asset

High level of organization and attention to detail; ability to prioritize

Results-oriented with a strong sense of urgency for moving projects to completion and

Ability and agility to work under pressure, to adapt easily to changing situations and priorities, and to meet deadlines and

Demonstrated experience in leading marketing communications planning and program

Proficiency preferred in: Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop), Google Workspace/Microsoft Office, WordPress, Mailchimp, and Zoom.

Familiarity with the Airy neighborhood and Northwest Philadelphia a plus.

Position requires occasional evening and weekend

Benefits

Health insurance (including vision)

Dental coverage

Life insurance

Disability insurance (short term and long term)

Paid time off (PTO) and 13 paid holidays

Flexible spending account

To Apply

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter, resume, and three work samples (writing, photography/video, or social media content) via email to Sharon Kim: skim@mtairycdc.org with the subject line, “Communications”

Mt. Airy CDC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.