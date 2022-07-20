Director of Development and Communications: CB Community Schools

Who We Are

C.B. Community Schools, Philadelphia, (C.B.C.S.), is a vibrant, innovative high school, serving a unique group of students who are involved with, or have been involved with, The Department of Human Services and/or Philadelphia’s Juvenile Justice System. Our high school students are youth who are under credited, have attended multiple schools, and at high risk of dropping out. Located in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, we are an independent school that serves students through an individualized, competency-based academic program and holistic environment. C.B. Community Schools uses a School-Wide Positive Behavior Intervention and restorative practice model, based in a peace and justice framework.

Working with talented faculty in a culture that blends strong academics and social-emotional learning, students are engaged and inspired to earn a High School Diploma. through a curriculum that inspires critical thinking, independent learning, self-advocacy and develops curious contributors to society

C. B. Community Schools is reviewing applications for its next dynamic Director of Development to oversee its development program, particularly the major gifts and campaign efforts, to increase philanthropic support.

Reporting to the Head of School, the Director of Development will be responsible for implementing C. B. Community School’s donor relations and major gift fundraising activities. The Director of Development will dedicate the majority of his/her/their time to major gift identification, outreach, and solicitation. The selected candidate will be an externally-focused development professional with a passion for the mission of C. B.Community Schools.

Our Director of Communications and Development:

The Director of Development and Communications will be a development professional of exceptional skill, impeccable ethics, and proven experience. The selected candidate must be an energetic professional with a track record of building donor relationships and closing gifts.

In conjunction with the Head of School and the Board of Directors, the Director of Development is responsible for creating and executing a major gifts development plan. An important component of the position will be to serve as an active community member who will personally cultivate and solicit a portfolio of major gift prospects as well as engage school leadership in ways to add the greatest value.

Areas of Emphasis for Director of Development:

Work with the Head of School and Board of Directors to implement a metrics-driven, major gift program; establish measurable fundraising goals along with appropriate metrics.

Track and report progress using specific metrics.

Develop and manage the cultivation and solicitation of a portfolio of prospects including current and past friends of C. B. Community Schools, corporations, foundations, and community members.

Utilize resources including the donor database, volunteers, faculty/staff, publications and the internet to identify potential major gift prospects.

Coordinate prospect research on major and planned gift prospects and donors.

Support the Head of School in her cultivation and solicitation efforts.

Support Head of School in meeting with potential and current individual donors, foundation representatives and corporate partners.

Maintain frequent personal contact and communication with prospects, donors, board members and other key constituents to strengthen relationships.

Advise on strategic communication activities that support relationships between the school and its external constituents, such as trustees, alumni, parents, donors, and friends.

Oversee grant writing process and reporting to funders.

Oversee the maintenance of the database and ensure consistent database use across the school.

Oversee the gift acknowledgement process and ensure appropriate recognition of all donors.

Attend meetings of the Board of Trustees, Development Committee, other volunteer leadership teams as assigned by the Head of schools.

Write monthly newsletters, create content, and oversee social media accounts.

Collaborate with the Director of Operations to track all EITC/OSTC scholarship donations and manage donor engagement with scholarship donors.

Plan virtual and in-person fundraising events, solicit sponsorships.

Create marketing materials and collaborate on web design, branding, website updates with IT team.

Manage all media inquiries, write press releases and help prepare students and team members for press appearances.

Qualifications & Preferences

Three years of progressively responsible fundraising experience, including at least two years of major gift ($25,000 and above) fundraising experience.

Track record of identifying, cultivating, and soliciting major gifts.

Experience in an independent school setting a plus.

Excellent interpersonal, organizational, time management, and communication skills (both oral and written).

Creative, innovative, and able to devise new approaches to philanthropy.

Ability to think and act independently as well as collaboratively with peers, board leadership and school leadership.

Experience with fundraising databases.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Bachelor’s degree required.

C.B. Community Schools in accordance with its non-discrimination and zero tolerance policy, does not discriminate in its programs, activities, facilities, employment and educational opportunities on the basis of race, color, age, disability, sex/gender, gender identity or expression, religious beliefs, national origin, ancestry, retaliation, sexual orientation, genetics or military status and does not tolerate any form of intimidation, threat, coercion and/or harassment that insults the dignity of others and interferes with their freedom to learn or work.