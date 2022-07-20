Director of Foundation, Corporate, and Government Relations: The Foundation for Delaware County

REPORTS TO: Vice President for Advancement & Philanthropic Services STARTING SALARY: $80,000 – $85,000

JOB SUMMARY:

Reporting to the VP for Advancement and Philanthropic Services, the Director of Foundation, Corporate, and Government Relations is responsible for managing and building the foundation’s portfolio of institutional funders and works in close coordination and communication with the Chief Impact Officer, Vice President of Programs, and program staff to develop and secure all foundation, corporate and government grants associated with the Foundation’s in-house community health programs. Other primary responsibilities include maternal health research in anticipation of future fundraising, working with staff to establish relationships with potential funders, tracking implementation of awarded grants, and maintaining knowledge of federal grant award requirements and agency grants management requirements and policies.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Prospect Development:

Develop relationships with potential funders and identify funding opportunities for foundation programs and organizational Summarize funding opportunities to inform staff of the parameters of each funding opportunity (eligibility, programmatic requirements, and budget) and assist in deciding whether to apply to funding opportunities.

Proposal Development:

Review RFPs, periodicals, government announcements, and other literature to help identify potential sources of support and allow for prompt responses to announcements and requests for With the grants team, develop a work plan that outlines opportunities and deliverables for the In partnership with appropriate program staff, write and edit federal, state, and regional foundation grants and submit them by the deadline, including securing all data and information needed for a full proposal.

Grants Management:

Inform all program, PR, and finance staff about reporting requirements and deadlines to accurately track funding commitments, program expenditures, drawdowns of funds, and reporting back to funders. Maintain a system for tracking grant application deadlines and reporting deadlines for all prospective and awarded Write thank you letters, progress, and final reports for regional foundation grants; submit other deliverables to Convene monthly grants management meetings to review upcoming deadlines and other Maintain accurate and timely records of all contacts with grant sources and ensures that grant files are accurate and

Data:

Follow the latest Census releases and maintain Census data for areas served by the Maintain and update the Delco Data website with information on Delaware County health and opportunity equity Monitor, develop and update health data sets regarding community health needs assessments, particularly public health

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum five years of grant writing and fundraising experience, with a strong performance track

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or Master’s degree a plus.

Mastery of best practices in grant writing, including excellent project and time management

Proven superior writing and editing skills, with strong attention to

Proven experience with online and government grant applications

Excellent strategic, analytic, and data management

Ability to work independently, prioritize work, and meet

Evidence of and experience with constructive participation in a team

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality, tact, and professionalism in representing the

Demonstrated experience with computer software: Microsoft Word, Excel, and database

Familiarity with Delaware County and its various communities

Physical Requirements: Prolonged periods are sitting at a desk and working on a computer. Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at

About The Foundation for Delaware County

As a community foundation, The Foundation for Delaware County encourages philanthropy and partners with others to lead initiatives and programs addressing the issues and challenges that Delaware County and its people face. The Foundation invests in nonprofit organizations that align with our mission of improving the well-being of the county’s diverse residents. With headquarters in Media and service sites in Eddystone, Upper Darby, and Springfield, The Foundation operates public health programs, including Healthy Start, the WIC nutrition program, and Nurse-Family Partnership. Other programs include El Centro (a Hispanic resource center), a health resource center for students in the Chester Upland School District, and the new Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE). To learn more, visit www.delcofoundation.org.

The foundation is currently working in a hybrid work environment. When in the office, this individual will work in a typical office environment. On a standard workday, the majority of time is spent sitting at a desk, using the computer, and speaking on the phone. However, at times, this role will be required to attend events or related outside meetings/events on behalf of the foundation. These meetings/events may occur outside of regular business hours and outside the main office in Media.

The Foundation for Delaware County is an Equal Opportunity Employer with high performance and continuous improvement culture that values learning and a commitment to quality. We use a supportive and collaborative approach in our internal operations and throughout our work in Delaware County. All employees are required to have received the first COVID-19 vaccination dose by the first day of employment.

Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to jobs@delcofoundation.org.