Associate Director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNEx): The Foundation for Delaware County

Supervised By: Director of Nonprofit Services

Annual Salary: $65,000

FTE: 1.0 FTE

DUTIES:

The Associate Director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence is responsible for building strong and productive partnerships with nonprofits and providers serving Delaware County to provide opportunities that strengthen individual nonprofits and the nonprofit sector. The Associate Director is also responsible for identifying and building relationships with nonprofit technical assistance and educational resources that can inform, educate, and assist nonprofit organizations.

This position must use a supportive and collaborative approach in our work with nonprofits and community partners in Delaware County to build relationships and cultivate an environment of learning.

Center for Nonprofit Excellence (CNEx)

Compile and catalog nonprofit educational and technical assistance resources for the foundation and our nonprofit

Respond to queries from nonprofit partners related to opportunities and resources that strengthen the nonprofit

Help identify best practices in strengthening nonprofits, evaluation, communications, and leadership training to help inform the growth of the CNEx’s

Create, curate content, distribute, and market a periodic eNewsletter for the

Assist in the planning, recruitment for, launching, and promoting of new CNEx initiatives (Peer Learning Circles, Certificate in Nonprofit Management program, Nonprofit Hub, other sponsored projects, ).

External Grantmaking Program

Catalog a list of currently operating nonprofits serving Delaware

Catalog a list of currently operating nonprofits serving Delaware Respond to queries from foundation applicants and grant recipients related to the application

Assist nonprofits with the foundation’s application process (Impact Grant, special initiatives, ).

Communications

Manage an email database of nonprofit leadership in Delaware County and send out periodic notifications regarding CNEx announcements and other nonprofit

General

Participate in a monthly team meeting with Director of Nonprofit Services, Headquarters team meetings, and other meetings assigned by foundation

Participates in conferences, seminars, and other professional development activities to maintain and enhance expertise and professional

Develops and maintains relationships with partners to stay abreast of resources available to nonprofits.

Performs other job duties deemed necessary for the efficient operation of the

QUALIFICATIONS:

College degree

At least three years of development and communications in a nonprofit

Ability to maintain a high level of confidentiality, tact, and professionalism working with

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication ’

Must have knowledge of nonprofits across Delaware

Ability to work independently and prioritize

Ability to meet

Demonstrated facility and experience with computer software: Microsoft Word, Excel, and database management.

Excellent writing

Excellent typing

High level of efficiency and

The Foundation for Delaware County TFDC is an Equal Opportunity Employer with a high-performance culture and continuous improvement that values learning and a commitment to quality. We use a supportive and collaborative approach in our internal operations and our work with the community partners in Delaware County.

Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to HumanResources@delcofoundation.org