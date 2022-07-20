Business and Office Manager: Chestnut Hill Conservancy

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy seeks a Business and Office Manager to oversee the organization’s general administrative functions and activities, including financial and business management, staff support, and office administration. The Conservancy is a member-supported nonprofit land trust, historic preservation advocate, and research archive dedicated to sustaining the green historic character and natural resources of Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill and surrounding communities in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. This role will strike a balance between dependably implemented organizational systems, and a creative and supportive office atmosphere. It relies on strong skills related to accounting, project and data management, human resources, building maintenance, creative problem solving, and positive team-building.

Specific responsibilities include:

Financial and Business Management

Manages accounting activities: billing, financial statements, general ledger, cost accounting, accounts payable, accounts receivable, projections (Quickbooks), monthly financial reports for Board

Supports Human Resources through timely processing of payroll and management of employee benefits; providing HR reports and data; responding to payroll/benefit questions and other HR topics

Processes financial transactions, including deposits

Staffs Finance Committee (prep, meeting minutes, monthly update meeting with Treasurer), generates a financial report each month for financial decision-making by Board, certain committees, and Executive Director

Interfaces with external accountant for audit and 990 prep

Oversees Annual Budget process with Executive Director

Maintains current business licenses and organizational memberships

Maintains all corporate record-keeping including financials, minutes,

Staffs the Governance Committee (schedule support, meeting minutes), maintains Board records relating to Board nominations & organizational policies

Office Administration

Responsible for organizing and managing all regular building and office maintenance by self, staff, or others. This includes scheduled painting and masonry work, timely a/c installation & removal, resetting of public spaces, space reorg, security, and organizing a comprehensive system to deal with the small, light, essential building-related things like bulb replacement and

Responsible for handling unexpected problems with the building and systems, including response to alarms and managing selection of and coordination with service providers with Building Committee, Executive Office and Archives Assistant, and Executive

Helps staff and Board resolve IT/technology issues; backs up server weekly

Coordinates activities to encourage Staff camaraderie

Helps with website updates (all staff, divided as appropriate)

Flexibility as needed, including help with fundraising & cultivation events (all staff)

The Conservancy is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws. The Conservancy is committed to building a culturally diverse staff.

This is a full-time position with health insurance, 12 holidays, two weeks of vacation time, and chocolate. Salary is commensurate with experience and estimated to be in the range of $49,000-$55,000 annually.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Experience with business, office, fundraising, and/or financial management required

Strong organizational, planning, and team-building skills; attention to detail in all work; ability to establish priorities for multiple projects and deadlines, and adapt as necessary; discretion and kindness

Ability to work independently and as a positive part of a diverse team in a fast-paced environment

Able to manage multiple projects, deadlines, and priorities efficiently

BA/BS and at least 3-5 years of relevant professional experience in a nonprofit or similar organization

Proficient in Quickbooks and Microsoft Office Suite

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite a plus but not required

Adaptable, flexible, strategic “team player” and problem solver

Reliable transportation to and from the workplace

Inspired by the Conservancy mission, and eager to manage a growing community nonprofit

Familiarity with the community and/or mission elements a plus but not required

ABOUT THE CHESTNUT HILL CONSERVANCY:

Since 1967, the Chestnut Hill Conservancy has served as an educational center and leading advocate for the history, architecture, and open space of Chestnut Hill and surrounding communities in the Wissahickon Watershed. Through programs, exhibits, tours, and our Archives (with over 21,000 photographs, maps, records, and more), CH Conservancy is dedicated to preserving and interpreting our region’s heritage and environment. An Accredited Land Trust, CH Conservancy also runs an innovative easement program to conserve open space and preserve historic properties, in conjunction with the Friends of the Wissahickon. See more at: www.CHConservancy.org.

TO APPLY:

Email a resume, cover letter, salary expectations, and relevant writing sample to LORI@CHConservancy.org. Please put “Business and Office Manager – your surname” in the Subject Line

Position is available immediately and will remain open until filled.