Programs & Communications Manager: Chestnut Hill Conservancy

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Chestnut Hill Conservancy seeks a Programs and Communications Manager to lead our outreach efforts. The Conservancy is a member-supported nonprofit land trust, historic preservation advocate, and research archive dedicated to sustaining the green historic character and natural resources of Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill and surrounding communities in Philadelphia and Montgomery County. The Programs and Communications Manager will handle the organization’s communications, website, and help to create engaging public programs to illuminate the area’s architecture, open space, and history.

Programs include in-person and virtual lectures, tours, exhibits, etc., organized with an active Program Committee. These are often presented in collaboration with partner organizations, and always with the goal of encouraging beneficial community growth through appreciation and knowledge of the elements that define this beautiful area.

Specific responsibilities include:

Communications

Managing all communications including Constant Contact email and newsletters, newspaper articles, social media posts, program notices to calendars; following the communications plan drafted by our Strategic Communications Consultant (participating in strategy discussion, if possible)

Primary staff person responsible for website updates, maintenance, and optimization (all staff work on updates, divided as appropriate to their role)

Writes/collects/compiles monthly online newsletters

Updates and ensures adherence to Brand Standards in all outreach

Drafts Press Releases and other outreach

Public Programs

Works with Program Committee to plan and carry out engaging programming throughout the year

Staffs the Program Committee (administrative support, planning programs, attending programs, handling technology at programs, outreach to potential subject sites, people, partners, )

Responsible for event registration, and program-related database entries and corrections; work in concert with the Development Manager to create and maintain registration for the development-related programs like annual fundraiser, cultivation parties, Salon Talks, and Leadership Excursions

Manages program/event volunteers

Organizes and oversees offsite event preparation

Produces/oversees production of converted/repurposed content for new uses (e.g. History at Home – may require some knowledge of audio and video processing)

Help to find grant and secure opportunities for program area (all staff)

Flexibility as needed, including help with fundraising & cultivation events (all staff)

The Conservancy is an equal opportunity employer committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, sex, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws. The Conservancy is committed to building a culturally diverse staff.

This is a full-time position with health insurance, 12 holidays, two weeks of vacation time, and chocolate. Salary is commensurate with experience and estimated to be in the range of $49,000-$55,000 annually.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Experience with business, office, fundraising, and/or financial management required

Strong organizational, planning, and team-building skills; attention to detail in all work; ability to establish priorities for multiple projects and deadlines, and adapt as necessary; discretion and kindness

Ability to work independently and as a positive part of a diverse team in a fast-paced environment

Able to manage multiple projects, deadlines, and priorities efficiently

BA/BS and at least 3-5 years of relevant professional experience in a nonprofit or similar organization

Proficient in Quickbooks and Microsoft Office Suite

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite a plus but not required

Adaptable, flexible, strategic “team player” and problem solver

Reliable transportation to and from the workplace

Inspired by the Conservancy mission, and eager to manage a growing community nonprofit

Familiarity with the community and/or mission elements a plus but not required

ABOUT THE CHESTNUT HILL CONSERVANCY:

Since 1967, the Chestnut Hill Conservancy has served as an educational center and leading advocate for the history, architecture, and open space of Chestnut Hill and surrounding communities in the Wissahickon Watershed. Through programs, exhibits, tours, and our Archives (with over 21,000 photographs, maps, records, and more), CH Conservancy is dedicated to preserving and interpreting our region’s heritage and environment. An Accredited Land Trust, CH Conservancy also runs an innovative easement program to conserve open space and preserve historic properties, in conjunction with the Friends of the Wissahickon. See more at: www.CHConservancy.org.

TO APPLY: Email a resume, cover letter, salary expectations, and relevant writing sample to LORI@CHConservancy.org. Please put “Programs & Communications Manager – your surname” in the Subject Line

Position is available immediately and will remain open until filled.