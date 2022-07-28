Manager, Events & Communications: Main Line Chamber of Commerce

Reports To:

Vice President of Operations & Finance and Director of External Relations

Objective:

The Main Line Chamber of Commerce Manager of Events and Communications will be an active part of the Chamber team with key responsibilities for logistical planning and execution of the Chamber’s signature and networking events, and for the Chamber’s communications and marketing efforts, media relations and contacts. This is an exciting role that will directly impact the Chamber’s ability to effectively serve its members and make an impact in our communities.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in communications, marketing, journalism or related major Minimum of four years’ experience in public relations, communications or related field Exceptional oral and written communication skills. Writing samples may be required. Strong social media content creation and technical ability Strong teamwork, networking and interpersonal skills Additional desirable skills include some or all of the following: video conferencing setup and administration, website administration, event management, design and video production Candidates with relevant association or non-profit experience may have an advantage



Events responsibilities:

Assist Vice President of Operations and Finance with all aspects of the Chamber’s signature events, such as program/poster creation, PowerPoint presentations, signs, vendor interfacing, event scripting, etc.

Handle all aspects of the Chamber’s networking events (Network at Noon, Business Card Exchange, Government Affairs events), securing sponsors and locations, creating and distributing marketing materials and event-registration pages, and pre-event and day of event logistics

Manage logistics and communications for special programs and event series, including securing locations, creating and distributing marketing materials and event-registration pages, committee and sponsor management and logistics at events

Administer video conferencing technology for virtual and hybrid meetings

Communications responsibilities:

Assist the Director of External Relations in producing the Chamber’s electronic and print communications

Responsible for publicity and public relations for all Chamber related news, social media, event notifications, post-event coverage and annual newspaper supplements

Assist staff in posting and updating key MLCC website information, including member news and directory updates

Manage all aspects of the annual printed membership directory with publisher, including content creation and editing, database management, marketing and distribution

Be the go-to person for members regarding email blasts and advertising opportunities

Provide marketing support for Main Line Chamber Foundation’s annual Main Line Run/Walk

Compensation:

Competitive salary. Health insurance premiums are covered at 100 percent for employees. The Chamber provides flexibility through a hybrid work environment. Position requires some early mornings and evenings in-person.

Interested Candidates: Please send a cover letter along with resume to vagrawal@mlcc.org.

About the Chamber: The Main Line Chamber of Commerce is the large suburban-based Chamber serving 850 member businesses across Chester, Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. In 2021, the Main Line Chamber was named the “Chamber of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals in the “Large Chamber” category. With a highly accomplished and dedicated group of professionals, the Chamber is focused on serving its mission of connecting its members to business, talent and leadership. The Chamber has a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in its workplace culture and its programming. Through innovative programs like the Society of Professional Women, the Talent and Education Network, Leadership Main Line and several trademark and networking events, the Chamber is helping businesses and our region grow and thrive.