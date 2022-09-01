Corporate Partnerships Director: City Year

Work Location: Hybrid On-Site/Remote

Position Overview

City Year Philadelphia seeks a Corporate Partnerships Director who will lead efforts to secure financial support from Philadelphia-area corporations and foundations, as well as manage the Corporate Partnerships team. The Corporate Partnerships Director partners with Site Leadership and the growing 8-person Development team to identify, cultivate, solicit, and steward corporations and foundations in a manner that is complements and respectfully highlights the extraordinary efforts of our school-based AmeriCorps Member teams. The Corporate Partnerships Director will create and implement a community-centric development plan to build sustainable and engaged corporate partnerships, including our signature Team Sponsors and Program Sponsors. Specific focus will be on growing our corporate donor base to raise increased resources and ultimately serve more students in Philadelphia. As part of their responsibilities, this role manages and is supported by a Corporate Partnerships Manager. Workstreams managed by this role will also have the support of a regional grant writer, who also supports other City Year sites. This is an exciting opportunity for an accomplished fundraiser and team builder to join a dynamic organization that is primed to grow its philanthropic footprint across Philadelphia, in service of delivering transformational opportunities for City Year AmeriCorps members and the Philadelphia Public School students they serve in classrooms across the city.

The anticipated start date range for this position is in October 2022.

Salary range for this position is in the low-to-mid $70,000s, commensurate with experience

This position will be hybrid: partially in-person and partially virtual.

Job Description

What You’ll Do

Corporate & Foundations Fundraising Leadership– 25%

Develop and implement a corporate partnerships strategy to increase the funding for City Year Philadelphia and position the organization as a premier education equity leader in the community

Lead corporate team to raise $1.7 million in revenue towards the overall private revenue goal of $3,551,000. ($1,450,000 TSP/PSP, $250k Other Corporate & Foundation)

Partner with department leadership to set and monitor annual budget and corporate and foundation fundraising goals, with intentional strategies built to increase corporate and foundation dollars raised year over year.

Strategize, oversee, and manage the Corporate Development Team’s cultivation and stewardship efforts for current and potential partners

Support all corporate giving efforts, including Team Sponsors, Program Sponsors, event and civic engagement sponsorships, corporate foundation giving, cause marketing, and general corporate support

Collaborate with the Executive Director, Managing Director of Development, Senior Director of Individual Giving and Events Director to create strategies to identify and secure new corporate supporters, fully leverage existing relationships, and increase multi-year commitments

Partner with and support the Development Committee of the Board

Prospect Generation– 25%

Develop and lead corporate sales and partnership strategies to meet annual corporate giving targets

Work closely with the Board, Development team, and site leadership to identify, engage, and cultivate a pipeline of corporate prospects that can make annual and multiyear investments at the $25,000+ level.

Collaborate with City Year Headquarters and other City Year sites to develop multi-site, regional, and national sponsors

Leverage existing City Year programs, corporate service days, and events to attract new partners

Engage individual executives, within our corporate partnerships, in support of strategic goals to cultivate new and existing individual donors and expand our brand presence in the Philadelphia market

Donor Management– 20%

Manage a portfolio of corporate and foundation donors and be directly responsible for cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding to increase donor giving and engagement

Promote membership in City Year Philadelphia’s Team Sponsor and Program Sponsor corporate giving programs, encouraging donors to invest $25,000-100,000+ in City Year Philadelphia

Develop strategies to identify, cultivate, and solicit leadership-level support and multi-year commitments from new corporate donors and foundations

Engage 3-5 donors per week, on average, through emails, calls, and visits to homes, offices, and events in the Philadelphia area

Document and maintain clear and timely records and call reports to track contacts, donor giving, notes, and assist in the maintenance of an accurate donor database.

Management of the Corporate Partnerships Team– 20%

Manage and coach a high-functioning staff member, the Corporate Partnerships Manager

Partner with the Regional Grant Writer to deliver grant proposals and reports for corporate and foundation funders

Support, grow, retain, and as necessary, hire additional development professionals within the Corporate Partnerships team. Following CYP hiring practices, the staff interview team will be diverse throughout the hiring process

Organizational Initiatives & Site Support – 10%

Serve as a member of the City Year Site Leadership Team, providing strategic insight into site priorities

Work collaboratively with other site departments, other City Year sites, and City Year headquarters on a frequent basis.

Represent City Year Philadelphia at meetings, conferences, trainings, and workgroups both within and outside of the City Year network. Support and attend all major site events, including fundraisers, service days, trainings, and other activities and initiatives.

Support and attend all major site events, including fundraisers, service days, trainings, and other activities and initiatives

Engage in structured discussion and training on diversity, belonging, inclusion, and equity (DBIE) aimed at developing stronger cultural competency, both individually and collectively as a site.

Partner with City Year Philadelphia’s departments and staff to ensure that site-wide goals are met, including, but not limited to, the AmeriCorps member applicant interview process, stakeholder engagement, event and service day participation, and cross-departmental committees.

What You’ll Bring

5+ years’ experience in sales, fundraising, or other relationship management, with a proven track record of meeting and exceeding goals

Experience building and implementing sales and cultivation strategies with corporate donors and foundations

Ability to translate complex model elements and program ideas into compelling and accessible proposals and pitches

Comfort with creating and delivering compelling solicitations for new business development opportunities

Creative and innovative mindset

Proven ability to lead and motivate a diverse team to meet fundraising goals

Excellent written, oral, and organizational skills; high level of attention to detail

Awareness and experience in engaging in conversation about race and all aspects of identity, as well as experience developing practices grounded in diversity, belonging, inclusion, and equity

Ability to work the flexible hours demanded of a deadline-driven position

Ability to adapt and excel in diverse, high energy, entrepreneurial, and rapidly changing environments

Attitude essentials: growth mindset, passion for City Year’s mission of education equity, resilience, committed to teamwork

Benefits

Full time employees will be eligible for all benefits including vacation and sick days and organization holidays. You may participate in all benefit programs that City Year establishes and makes available to eligible employees, under (and subject to all provisions of) the plan documents that govern those programs. Currently, City Year offers medical, dental and vision, life, accidental death and dismemberment and disability coverage, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), other benefits including 401(k) plan(s) pursuant to the terms and conditions of company policy and the 401(k) plan document. For more information, click here.

Employment at City Year is at-will.

City Year does not sponsor work authorization visas.

