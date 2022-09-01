Community Operations Manager: Culture Works of Greater Philadelphia

CultureWorks Greater Philadelphia seeks a full-time Community Operations Manager to join a small but dynamic and growing team. CultureWorks is a nonprofit “management commons” model: a platform for sharing essential support systems for the arts and heritage community. This position reports to the Senior Fiscal Sponsorship & Community Director and works closely with the Community Operations Coordinator and Finance & Systems Manager to develop and maintain the highest level of quality in service delivery for both fiscally sponsored members.

The Community Operations Coordinator is the first connection for our portfolio of fiscally sponsored projects and navigates Project Directors through our services while also providing hands-on support along the way.

This position is mainly remote with an expected 1-2 days a week on-site at CultureWorks’s shared workspace Center City Philadelphia.

What We Do

CultureWorks Greater Philadelphia provides arts and heritage organizations and creative professionals affordable access to the support and strategy they need to flourish. We are a management commons offering shared services and space to our community of roughly 200 members and growing, from individual artists and creative professionals to arts, heritage, and creative organizations.

Why We Do It

We believe that everyone should have unfettered access to the support they need to live a creative life, to pass on to others the culture, ideas, and traditions that they cherish.

Our values

Be Empathetic.

Be Equitable.

Be Creative.

Be Bold.

Share

Our motto. We are the caretakers of the ideas, work, and wellbeing of our members.

Our relationship credo. CultureWorks is a place of accountability, genuine care, and guidance for our members. Providing this support is our highest mission.

Position Roles & Responsibilities

FISCAL SPONSORSHIP OPERATIONS

Conduct regular check-in meetings with fiscally sponsored projects.

Field questions and concerns on projects’ financial status, payments and deposits, services/resources, policies, procedures, and compliance.

Review project expense requests, contracts, grant paperwork, new hire paperwork, and insurance requests.

Ensure all project paperwork is processed, executed, and managed properly.

Maintain grant reporting calendar.

Provide program design and strategy, operations, and financial advice when appropriate.

Connect Project Directors directly to staff members or vendors for specialized needs.

Support the creation and implementation of feedback and assessment tools.

Support intake and onboarding for new fiscally sponsored projects.

Respond to general program inquiries.

COMMUNICATIONS

Draft weekly Project Director resource newsletter and maintain current project communications lists.

Share internal updates, policies, or procedures directly with Project Directors as needed.

Create, update, and design Project Director resources.

Update and maintain Fiscal Sponsorship and Members sections of the CultureWorks website.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Identify and participate in relevant community events and meetings, conferences, symposiums, workshops and other related external gatherings in order to build relationships, build general awareness around our services and culture, and stay engaged in the broader cultural community.

Work with Community Development team to create stories (case studies) for past and existing members.

Identify emerging project needs for future workshops or programming.

Support the Senior Fiscal Sponsorship & Community Director to implement events, workshops, and training ideas.

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

At least 2-3 years of experience in nonprofit spaces.

Experience with project management (ideally within the cultural sector).

General familiarity with the arts and heritage fields.

Empathy and caring attention to detail.

Stellar client-service and interpersonal skills.

Strong writing skills.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Ability to prioritize and multitask in an often-busy environment.

Ability to handle confidential information in a discreet, professional manner.

Ability to meet deadlines.

Experience with Google Workspace (Google Sheets, Docs, etc.).

Our office is entirely Mac-based: experience with recent Apple OS is preferred.

Ability to design pdf-based documents and resources is a plus.

HOW TO APPLY

Please email a cover letter, resume, and three references in PDF form with the subject line Community Operations Manager to jointheteam@cultureworksphila.org . Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Compensation is commensurate with experience and the rate for this position is $40,000 annually. CultureWorks offers a benefits package, including a wellbeing allowance, coverage or reimbursement for health insurance, and access to a 403(b) retirement account.

CultureWorks is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, age, creed, gender, or sexual identity.