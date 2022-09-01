Associate Director of Experiential Education: Bryn Mawr College

Associate Director Experiential Education

Bryn Mawr College has an opening for an Associate Director for Experiential Education that will report to the Senior Associate Director of Alumnae/i Career Services within the Career & Civic Engagement Center.

THE POSITION

The Career & Civic Engagement Center (the Center) is an organization that houses the functional areas of civic engagement and career engagement. The Center provides experiential learning opportunities for undergraduate students and programs for alumnae/i and undergraduate students. This position will work to support the missions of: Career Engagement, which is to provide opportunities for students and alumnae/i to maximize their liberal arts education, preparing them to make intentional decisions about their futures; Civic Engagement which is to collaborate with community-based organizations to prepare students to be socially responsible leaders and citizens through purposeful action, reflection, and learning; and the overall Center, which is to prepare liberal arts students and alumnae/i to be effective, self-aware leaders in their chosen life pursuits.

The Associate Director of Experiential Education will report to the Senior Associate Director, Alumnae/i Career Services, for the Career & Civic Engagement Center and will have four primary responsibilities: (1) develop and oversee a robust, broad-based experiential education program focused on leadership development and exploration of post-graduation opportunities through workshops and Intensives, (2) as part of the experiential learning, plan and manage the delivery of the Leadership Learning Laboratory (LLL) multiple times a year, (3) help support, manage, and link alumnae/i participation in programming to student development and exploration of post-graduation opportunities, and (4) provide career counseling/coaching, drop-in hours and career workshops to undergraduate students and alumnae/i up to one year post-graduation. The Associate Director is responsible for incorporating the needs of the student population with the feedback from alumnae/i and employers to determine how to best deliver programming centered on the competency areas of conceptual thinking, connection, implementation, communication, reflective practice, cultural competency, and social responsibility. The position is also responsible for marketing the student programs, developing communications, tracking attendance, and evaluating the programs. Finally, the position will oversee student workers who can help support the work. Program development, data collection, analyzing, and reporting are critical components to this role. The Associate Director will function fully as a member of the Career & Civic Engagement Center team, and will participate in the team-based events, advocacy, and outreach necessary for the development of the Center.

ABOUT THE INSTITUTION

Bryn Mawr College is a liberal arts institution located in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania region. The College serves a population of approximately 1,700 students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. It has a long tradition of educational excellence and offers a dynamic and challenging work environment. The campus is easily reached by public transportation as well as most major highways. The College offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. Bryn Mawr College is an equal opportunity employer that believes diversity strengthens our community; candidates from underrepresented groups are especially encouraged to apply.

APPLY

To express interets in this role, please submit a letter of interest, resume and contact information for three professional references through Interfolio: http://apply.interfolio.com/111579

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue through September 6, 2022.